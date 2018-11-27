Brave 20: Full Fight Card Confirmed

Sidney Wheeler will headline the main event of Brave 20 in India

Brave Combat Federation has confirmed the full fight card for the 20th edition of the event taking place on 22nd December at the Gachibowli Arena in Hyderabad, India. The event showcases 9 professional bouts featuring fighters from 9 nations including USA, Italy, Morocco, New Zealand, Brazil, India, Jordan, United Kingdom and Indonesia. The main event features Leon Aliu facing Sidney Wheeler in a Middleweight bout. In the co-main event, rising star from the New Zealand, John Brewin will face Anas Siraj Mounir from Morocco in a lightweight bout.

Brave Combat Federation will be featuring a women's strawweight bout in the main card between Micol Di Segni from Italy and Maria Ribeiro from Brazil. Keith Lee, brother of UFC star Kevin Lee will return for his second bout at Brave Combat Federation against Angad Bisht in a bantamweight bout, Jalal Al Daaja from Jordan will face the undefeated Indian MMA sensation Kantaraj Agasa in a bantamweight bout. Agasa is the only fighter with an undefeated professional career in India.

The undercard features the inclusion of a heavyweight bout for the first time in Brave Combat Federation. Bob Beech from the United Kingdom will face his countryman Mindaugas Gerve. Abdul Muneer will return for a crucial bout against Ali Qaisi who will be making his promotional debut with Brave Combat Federation. Satendar Bankura from India will face Oloan Silalahi from Indonesia in a Middleweight bout and Sarabjit Singh from India will face Satya Behuria from India in a flyweight bout.

The event is held in India in association with Mercury Sports. Brave Combat Federation confirmed to host three events in the month of December. Prior to the event in India Brave 19 will be held in South Africa on 8th December at Sun City, Johannesburg and following the event in India, Brave 21 which marks the first global mixed martial arts event in Saudi Arabia will be held on 28th December in the King Abdulla Sports City Indoor Stadium in Jeddah.

Full Fight Card - Brave 20, Hyderabad

Full Fight Card - Main card

Leon Aliu vs. Sidney Wheeler (Middleweight bout)

John Brewin vs. Anas Siraj Mounir (Lightweight bout)

Micol Di Segni vs. Maria Ribeiro (Women's Strawweight bout)

Keith Lee vs. Angad Bisht (Bantamweight bout)

Jalal Al Daaja vs. Kantaraj Agasa (Bantamweight bout)

Undercard

Bob Beech vs. Mindaugas Gerve (Heavyweight bout)

Abdul Muneer vs. Ali Qaisi (Featherweight bout)

Satendar Bankura vs. Oloan Silalahi (Middleweight bout)

Sarabjit Singh vs. Satya Behuria (Flyweight bout)