Brave 20: Official weigh-in results

Khamzat Chimaev will face Sidney Wheeler in the main event of Brave 20

Brave Combat Federation held the official weigh-ins for Brave 20 which is set to take place on 22nd December in the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India. The public weigh-ins were held at Peoples Plaza.

The fighters faced off for the final time ahead of the fight night and answered questions from the fans and media. The event also marks the partnership between MTV and Brave Combat Federation to broadcast the event live in India. Brave 20 features 9 Indian fighters who will compete on fight night.

Maria Ribeiro will face Micol Di Segni in the main card of Brave 20

Among 20 fighters who weighed in, three of the fighters missed weight. This includes the Indian fighters Kantharaj Shankar and Nelson Paes who are featured in the main card of the fight night. Farhad Hazratzada who will face Nidhin Koshy in the prelims also missed weight.

The event will feature thletes from 11 nations including USA, Sweden, New Zealand, Morocco, India, Jordan, Italy, Brazil, England, Indonesia and Afghanistan. In the main event, Sidney Wheeler from USA will face Khamzat Chimaev from Sweden in a Middleweight bout.

The co-main event will feature John Brewin from New Zealand taking on Anas Siraj Mounir from Morocco.

Brave 20 is the first Mixed Martial Arts event taking place in India which will be broadcast live on Abu Dhabi Sports.

Brave 20 updated fight card

Official weigh-in results - Main card

Sidney Wheeler (84.14 Kg) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (83.9 Kg) - Middleweight bout

John Brewin (70.72 Kg) vs. Anas Siraj Mounir (70.26 Kg) - Lightweight bout

Jalal Al Daaja (61.3 Kg) vs. Kantharaj Shankar (62.72 Kg) - Bantamweight bout

Micol Di Segni (52.52 Kg) vs. Maria Ribeiro (52.56 Kg) - Strawweight bout

Nelson Paes (66.46 Kg) vs. Ali Qaisi (66.14 Kg) - Featherweight bout

Prelims

Rob Beech (119.22 Kg) vs. Mandeep Singh (99.94 Kg) - Heavyweight bout

Kushal Vyas (61.3 Kg) vs. Angad Bisht (61.54 Kg) - Bantamweight bout

Satendar Bankura (71.38 Kg) vs. Oloan Silalahi (70.24 Kg) - Middleweight bout

Farhad Hazratzada (81.46 Kg) vs. Nidhin Koshy (84.26 Kg) - Lightweight bout

Sarabjit Singh (56.6 Kg) vs. Satya Behuria (56.8 Kg) - Flyweight bout

