Brave 20: Official weigh-in results
Brave Combat Federation held the official weigh-ins for Brave 20 which is set to take place on 22nd December in the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India. The public weigh-ins were held at Peoples Plaza.
The fighters faced off for the final time ahead of the fight night and answered questions from the fans and media. The event also marks the partnership between MTV and Brave Combat Federation to broadcast the event live in India. Brave 20 features 9 Indian fighters who will compete on fight night.
Among 20 fighters who weighed in, three of the fighters missed weight. This includes the Indian fighters Kantharaj Shankar and Nelson Paes who are featured in the main card of the fight night. Farhad Hazratzada who will face Nidhin Koshy in the prelims also missed weight.
The event will feature thletes from 11 nations including USA, Sweden, New Zealand, Morocco, India, Jordan, Italy, Brazil, England, Indonesia and Afghanistan. In the main event, Sidney Wheeler from USA will face Khamzat Chimaev from Sweden in a Middleweight bout.
The co-main event will feature John Brewin from New Zealand taking on Anas Siraj Mounir from Morocco.
Brave 20 is the first Mixed Martial Arts event taking place in India which will be broadcast live on Abu Dhabi Sports.
Official weigh-in results - Main card
Sidney Wheeler (84.14 Kg) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (83.9 Kg) - Middleweight bout
John Brewin (70.72 Kg) vs. Anas Siraj Mounir (70.26 Kg) - Lightweight bout
Jalal Al Daaja (61.3 Kg) vs. Kantharaj Shankar (62.72 Kg) - Bantamweight bout
Micol Di Segni (52.52 Kg) vs. Maria Ribeiro (52.56 Kg) - Strawweight bout
Nelson Paes (66.46 Kg) vs. Ali Qaisi (66.14 Kg) - Featherweight bout
Prelims
Rob Beech (119.22 Kg) vs. Mandeep Singh (99.94 Kg) - Heavyweight bout
Kushal Vyas (61.3 Kg) vs. Angad Bisht (61.54 Kg) - Bantamweight bout
Satendar Bankura (71.38 Kg) vs. Oloan Silalahi (70.24 Kg) - Middleweight bout
Farhad Hazratzada (81.46 Kg) vs. Nidhin Koshy (84.26 Kg) - Lightweight bout
Sarabjit Singh (56.6 Kg) vs. Satya Behuria (56.8 Kg) - Flyweight bout