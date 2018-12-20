Brave CF 20: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch in US & India

Brave CF 20 has arrived in India

Brave Combat Federation has finally come to India. For the 20th edition of the MMA event, Brave CF will be coming to the Gachibowli Arena in Hyderabad, India.

Brave 20 will showcase nine separate professional MMA bouts featuring fighters from 9 nations including Brazil, India, USA, Italy, Morocco, New Zealand, Jordan, the United Kingdom and Indonesia.

The main event of the card will feature Sidney Wheeler facing Leon Aliu in a Middleweight bout. In the co-main event, the rising star from New Zealand, John Brewin will take on Anas Siraj Mounir, the fighter from Morocco in a lightweight bout.

You can find out where and how to watch Brave CF 20 below:

Brave CF 20 Location and Date:

Location: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India.

Date: December 22, 2018

Time: Preliminary Card: 7:30 AM ET and 6 PM IST

Main Card: 9 AM ET and 7:30 PM IST

Brave CF 20 Fight Card

Main card

Leon Aliu vs. Sidney Wheeler: (Middleweight Bout)

John Brewin vs. Anas Siraj Mounir: (Lightweight Bout)

Micol Di Segni vs. Maria Ribeiro: (Women's Strawweight Bout)

Keith Lee vs. Angad Bisht: (Bantamweight Bout)

Jalal Al Daaja vs. Kantaraj Agasa: (Bantamweight Bout)

Undercard

Bob Beech vs. Mindaugas Gerve: (Heavyweight Bout)

Abdul Muneer vs. Ali Qaisi: (Featherweight Bout)

Satendar Bankura vs. Oloan Silalahi: (Middleweight Bout)

Sarabjit Singh vs. Satya Behuria: (Flyweight Bout)

Where to watch Brave CF 20 in the US:

You can watch Brave CF 20 on Fite TV.

How and Where to watch Brave CF 20 live In India?

Channel: FITE TV and Mercury TV will be telecasting the pay-per-view live in India.

Day and Date: Sunday, 22nd December 2018.

Start time: Brave CF 20 Preliminary Card begins at 6 PM in India. The main card begins at 7:30 PM.

The show will also be available on the FITE TV App.

