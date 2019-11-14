BRAVE CF 29: Ali Qaisi has full faith in his skills and his Coach for next big fight in Bahrain

Anand Thumbayil FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Exclusive 14 Nov 2019, 14:36 IST SHARE

The Royal Fighter

Jordan has no dearth of top-level MMA fighters. The Nation has produced some of the top fighters in the Brave CF roster. With just two days to go for Brave CF 29 in its birthplace, The Kingdom of Bahrain. The Jordanian superstar Ali Qaisi and his legendary cornerman, Coach Samy Al Jamal are all set to repeat the same feat for the Brave fans in its home ground.

Ali will be facing the Team Lakay star and Brave CF veteran Jeremy Pacatiw on the 15th of November in Khalifa Sports City Arena in Bahrain. Pacatiw is on a three-fight win streak against some of the biggest names of the promotion, which is no reason for apprehension to the 'Royal Fighter'.

Ali Qaisi spoke with Sportskeeda during his busy hours of the weight cuts. This is what the 'Royal Fighter' had to say about his upcoming fight.

First off, can you please tell the story behind the title 'The Royal Fighter'?

When I started MMA, I tried to learn more techniques and tried to do something different, which made people around me tell that, I was the king and I wanted everything special. When they said this, I told them, Yes I wanted everything special. Because I am different, so I felt the need to show the people who I really am.

So everytime I went to cage to fight I did something speacial, just like the kings did. What I did inside the cage everytime was of high standards, like the Jordanian Royal family. Hence my team coined the name 'The Royal Fighter'.

Samy Al-Jamal, for the readers who don't know about this legend, please tell how this man has influenced your life?

Coach Samy Al-Jamal is not only my coach to me. He is also a father figure to me. I love him so much. He always pushes me to attain greater goals, he gives me energy, he takes care of me, but he's a dangerous coach, every time he has a dangerous plan, and he changed a lot of for me. I really feel that he deserves a lot more than what he has.

Advertisement

Jeremy Pacatiw is on a three-fight win streak now. What is your preparedness against the Team Lakay star? What do you think are his strengths and weakness?

It will be a good fight he is fast and tough but I don’t care from where he comes, I have one plan for this fight just win, big victory and party after the win.

Your compatriot Jalal Al Daja has a win against Jeremy Pacatiw. Did Jalal help you to prepare for this fight?

Jalal and I don’t belong to the same team, we don’t train together and we have a different game plan but this gives me a push to win from the first round.

Brave CF 20: Ali with "The Hawk"

And lastly, for our readers in India, how was your experience at Brave CF 20 in Hyderabad, and when can we see you back?

Ohh man I really loved Hyderabad, and I wish that I get to fight there again. It was an awesome event and great people, and I loved the food.

The Sportskeeda team thanks Ali Qaisi for his valuable time ahead of the big fight and wish 'The Royal Fighter' the best of luck.