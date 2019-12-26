Brave CF 33: Exclusive Interview with Zia Mashwani

Pakistan's Zia “The Mashwani Warrior” Mashwani will get into the Brave Combat Federation cage for the 3rd time tommorow at the Brave CF 33 fight night in Saudi Arabia. Brave CF 33 will be held at the prince Abdullah Al Faisal stadium Sports hall in the Kingdoms capital city of Jedah and will be streaming for free on Brave.TV for fight fans across the globe.

"The Mashwani Warrior" who is (1-1) in Brave CF will face Saudi Arabia's Abdullah "The Ripper" Al Qahtani in a featherweight bout at the co main event of Brave CF 33. The Pakistani star fights out of the famous "Team Fight Fortress" MMA Gym in Islamambad, and will have Fight Fortress head coach Ali Sultan in his corner.

Sportskeeda caught up with "The Meshwani Warrior" ahead of Brave CF 33. Here's the excerpt of the conversation:

How does it feel to be part of the Brave Combat Federation?

"Our team has been part of Brave from the very beginning, my teammate's debut in BraveCF 2 and since then we have been participating on regular basis, it is my utmost pleasure to be part of such an organization that really takes care of fighters."

In your last Brave CF fight, you got a win over a Filipino fighter John Cris Corton. Do you think you can beat your opponent in his home this time?

"Victory and defeat are in hands of God and as a human, we are supposed to work hard, I have been working hard for so long and I am sure that I can get this win by defeating my opponent in his home nation."

Can you speak a bit about your training camp ahead of this fight, was it completely in Team Fight Fortress or did you train in some other fight camp?

"I don’t take days off from the training, i started my training right after my Abu Dhabi fight and has been in the camp since. Fight Fortress is the top MMA gym in Pakistan and we don’t need to go to another camp if we are in Pakistan so yes I did my complete training camp at fight fortress."

Your Coach Ali Sultan has performed Umrah during this visit to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, did you accompany him for this pilgrimage or will you be doing it post-fight?

"I was with coach and we performed Umrah together, Alhamdulillah!"

What is the nature of your contract with Brave CF, is it a one-fight contract or it's a multi-fight contract? And if it's a multi-fight contract when was it signed and how many more fights are remaining in it?

"It is a multiple fight contract but I don’t know if I can disclose more about my contract as they say it is confidential."

The Sportskeeda MMA team thanks Zia Mashwani for his time and wish him the best of luck ahead of his fight at BRAVE CF 33.