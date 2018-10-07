Brave News: Brave CF announces scouting program for India

BRAVE 5: Abdul Muneer

What's the story?

Brave Combat Federation has announced its intentions to kickstart active scouting program for India ahead of Brave 21. Brave 21 marks the return of the promotion based in Bahrain to host an event in India for the second time.

In case you didn't know...

Brave Combat Federation is the first global organization to host an International event in India. Brave 5: Go for Glory was hosted in Mumbai which marked the entry of the promotion to India. The promotion had hosted events in Bahrain, Brazil, UAE, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Jordan, Indonesia, United Kingdom, Colombia, and Morocco.

Currently Brave Combat Federation has featured over 250 athletes from over 45 nations during two years of operations. Brave 5 featured the biggest rivalry in Indian MMA till date when Abdul Muneer challenged Gurdarshan Mangat in the co-main event.

The fight card in Mumbai featured the most number of Indian athletes in a single global event. Brave CF has announced that an active program will be in place alongside AIMMAF in India that will sanction the event. AIMMAF had sanctioned multiple events in India and had been working alongside Brave Combat Federation during their entry to India.

The heart of the matter

Brave Combat Federation Athlete Relations have explained that athlete selection will be focused and emphasis will be made to search for the best talent who can compete globally from each state.

India to host Brave Combat Federation for the second time in December 2018

President of Brave Combat Federation, Mohammed Shahid stated that,

"Brave Combat Federation is proud to extend its athlete relations program to India. This will give more skilled athletes the right platform, attention and resources to compete globally. The international exposure is crucial for the growth of mixed martial arts in any nation. We are coming to India to create stars in the sport who can earn and get recognised all over the world doing what they love and are passionate about. Currently there is no platform that can do this for Indian athletes in India. This is the opportunity that Brave Combat Federation stands to provide for Indian athletes"

The selected athletes will be provided with a contract to compete globally and also be able to earn and be part of derivative media products produced by Brave Combat Federation. The promotion already confirmed that the event will have the maximum global exposure in terms of broadcast coverage for an MMA event hosted in India.

What's next?

Brave 17 will take place on 27th October in the Nishtar Park Sports Complex in Lahore, Pakistan. The initiative will take place under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa.