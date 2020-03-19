BRAVE CF calls off upcoming events due to coronavirus pandemic; no compensation for fighters

BRAVE CF recently called off three of their upcoming events

The promotion's next card was set to take place on March 28 at the Balneario Camboriu, Brazil

Bahrain-based mixed martial arts promotion BRAVE CF recently called off three of their upcoming events due to the coronavirus pandemic, and announced that the fighters booked to perform on the respective cards won't be provided any financial compensation for the cancellation. (h/t MMA Fighting)

The promotion's upcoming card was set to take place on March 28 at the Balneario Camboriu, Brazil where BRAVE CF's flyweight tournament featuring the likes of UFC veterans Jose Torres and Matheus Nicolau would have kicked off. The card also was to feature a mouthwatering clash for the lightweight title between Cleiton Silva and Luan Santiago.

When contacted regarding the non-payment of fighters, BRAVE CF officials stated that the payment has not been made because the event hasn't been canceled, but postponed, and the fighters will be paid off once the event takes place.

The three countries originally picked for the events were Brazil, Sweden, and Romania respectively and the promotion is yet to confirm a new date or venue for the events.

“We intend to get back to event planning as soon as the situation is stabilized and we have clearance from governments and health organizations. We will get back to the organization of the events.” - said BRAVE CF officials in a statement.