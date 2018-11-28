Brave CF News: Top prospect Micol DiSegni set to make her promotional debut in India

Micol DiSegni will be making her Brave CF debut in December

What's the story?

Italian born fighter Micol DiSegni is quite arguably one of the hottest prospects in the world of Mixed Martial Arts today and with a current record of 6-1 as a Strawweight, DiSegni AKA Eden Von Hell as she's quite popularly known on Instagram is all set to make her debut at Brave 20 in India.

In case you didn't know...

Micol DiSegni made her Professional MMA debut in 2015 at Extreme Fighting Championship 44 where she defeated Danella Eliasov via unanimous decision in a three-round fight. DiSegni, who is currently on a five-fight winning streak, suffered her first ever loss at EFC 50 against Shana Adrienne Power, in a fight which also concluded via unanimous decision.

Since her first loss in 2016, DiSegni has gone on to compete at Magnum Fighting Championship, Fight Club Championship, and very recently was also victorious at Cage Warriors 97 when she beat Cory McKenna via split decision.

The heart of the matter

Micol DiSegni currently holds an impressive 6-1 MMA record and is one of the fastest rising Strawweights in the world and currently being on a five-fight winning streak, DiSegni has pretty much proved that she is not to be taken lightly as the lady known as Eden Von Hell on Instagram is all set to make her debut under Brave CF.

DiSegni, who won the IMMAF worlds in 2015 as an amateur, currently trains at Gloria Fight Center located in Rome, Italy and the famed Jackson-Wink MMA in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

What's next?

Brave 20 will be facing Brazil's Maria 'Wonder Woman' Ribeiro, whose current MMA record stands at 4-1. DiSegni and Ribeiro will lock horns on the 22nd of December at the Gachibowli Arena in Hyderabad, India.