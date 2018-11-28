×
Brave CF News: Top prospect Micol DiSegni set to make her promotional debut in India

Soumik Datta
News
17   //    28 Nov 2018, 22:23 IST

Micol DiSegni will be making her Brave CF debut in December
What's the story?

Italian born fighter Micol DiSegni is quite arguably one of the hottest prospects in the world of Mixed Martial Arts today and with a current record of 6-1 as a Strawweight, DiSegni AKA Eden Von Hell as she's quite popularly known on Instagram is all set to make her debut at Brave 20 in India.

In case you didn't know...

Micol DiSegni made her Professional MMA debut in 2015 at Extreme Fighting Championship 44 where she defeated Danella Eliasov via unanimous decision in a three-round fight. DiSegni, who is currently on a five-fight winning streak, suffered her first ever loss at EFC 50 against Shana Adrienne Power, in a fight which also concluded via unanimous decision.

Since her first loss in 2016, DiSegni has gone on to compete at Magnum Fighting Championship, Fight Club Championship, and very recently was also victorious at Cage Warriors 97 when she beat Cory McKenna via split decision.

The heart of the matter

Micol DiSegni currently holds an impressive 6-1 MMA record and is one of the fastest rising Strawweights in the world and currently being on a five-fight winning streak, DiSegni has pretty much proved that she is not to be taken lightly as the lady known as Eden Von Hell on Instagram is all set to make her debut under Brave CF.

DiSegni, who won the IMMAF worlds in 2015 as an amateur, currently trains at Gloria Fight Center located in Rome, Italy and the famed Jackson-Wink MMA in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Below are some of Eden Von Hell's most popular Instagram posts, check them out for yourself:

6-1 Questo è per chi ci ha creduto, per chi mi ha sostenuta, per chi c’è l’ha messa tutta per farmi arrivare ad una notte così. A Te che ci hai creduto quando non ci credevo neanche io, che hai distrutto i miei detrattori e umiliato i miei nemici, mi hai ridato tutto quello che la vita mi ha tolto ma sopratutto mi fai guardare allo specchio per finalmente vederci la donna solo noi sapevamo che potevo diventare... grazie @lorenzo_borgomeo, mai le parole riusciranno a spiegare cosa sei per me. Luca Vidau sei troppo più che un preparatore atletico, sei un amico fidato, una persona meravigliosa e hai un cuore immenso, silenzioso e insostituibile supporto delle mie più grandi battaglie. To all the ladies that made this possible: @kpajackson @savage_ufc @gloriaperitore @irene_jorio @elena_cardoni_ I am forever grateful to have you in my life. Ai miei coaches / teammates e tutti voi che da dietro le quinte avete messo in moto questo demone inarrestabile: siete il team dei sogni e sabato sera eravate tutto dentro quella gabbia con me @valerio_giordani @riccardo_carf @alessiodichirico @luca.anacoreta @giovannidecarolisboxe @portoricano_ @dylan_hazan Grazie @gloriafightcenter and thank you @jacksonwink_mma Grazie infinite al Doc @paolocolletti e al mio fisioterapista Emanuele, al mitico @pier_ferrantini and my manager @loudibono, alle mie fufies @calale87 e @martyds80, e scusa mamma @mommicoen, questi mesi sono stata orribile. Grazie @tommasoparadiso, la tua musica e le tue parole mi hanno accompagnata fino lì dentro. Thank you @rocksteadymma and again @kpajackson for being there making me feel at home even in my opponent’s hometown. Thanks to my sponsors @venum and @prozis . Last but not least thanks to my opponent @corymckenna99 for dancing with me under those lights, you have a great future ahead and thanks @cagewarriors for one of the best nights of my life. . 🌟“Mi manca già l’odore di questo brivido Che mi prende la schiena e lo stomaco E mi trascina stanotte Tra la vita e la morte Tra la strada e le stelle...” ✨

What's next?

Brave 20 will be facing Brazil's Maria 'Wonder Woman' Ribeiro, whose current MMA record stands at 4-1. DiSegni and Ribeiro will lock horns on the 22nd of December at the Gachibowli Arena in Hyderabad, India.

