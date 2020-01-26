BRAVE CF recognized as top global MMA promotion in 2019

Anand Thumbayil

26 Jan 2020

Brave CF Championship Belt

BRAVE Combat Federation has made waves in the MMA world in the last year, holding 12 shows in 12 different countries around the world. This has translated into their nomination as the top global MMA promotion in the world by FightBook MMA.

The organization, founded in 2016 by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the prince of Bahrain, has sustained steady growth and has been reaffirmed as the fastest-growing in the world, with two years in a row of hosting 12 shows in 12 different nations.

Last year, the company traveled for the first time to the Philippines, England, Romania, and Kyrgyzstan, as well as hosting a fight night in India. BRAVE CF 30 took place in Hyderabad and was headlined by a world title fight. Bantamweight world champion Stephen Loman prevailed over Canadian challenger Louie Sanoudakis. In addition to that, nine Indian fighters were seen in action, including Mohammad Farhad coming out victorious against Kushal Vyas in the first round.

Aside from a return to India, BRAVE CF also went back to Jordan, Brazil, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia, aside from its marquee event of the year, BRAVE CF 29, which took place in their home in Bahrain, with the first-ever KHK open weight world champion being crowned.

On the occasion, Azamat Murzakanov beat Guto Inocente and Mohammad Fakhreddine on the same night to claim the first-ever KHK World Championship, winning US$100,000 and the provisional ownership of the KHK belt, adorned with 6.2 kg of gold.

Brave CF President Mohammed Shahid had said during BRAVE CF 34/WFC 24, which was held in Slovenia, that,

"Coming into 2020, one of our goals is to impact the European MMA scene. If you want to make a sport global, Europe absolutely has to be involved. We will bring a huge global presence as BRAVE Combat Federation to the entire continent".

BRAVE CF has held many events in Europe, including in Northern Ireland, England, and Romania, and is looking ahead to more events in the continent in 2020. The year 2020 will be the year of the 'European Expansion' for the Bahrain-based MMA promotion.