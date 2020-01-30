Brave CF returns to Romania in April 2020

BRAVE CF 28

BRAVE Combat Federation has announced another event in Europe for the year 2020 as part of its European expansion plan. The Bahrain-based MMA promotion has set the stage in Romania for its fourth event of the year. The event is scheduled to be held on the 13th of April.

BRAVE CF 36 will take place in the city of Cluj Napoca at the BT Arena for the first time. Brave CF has partnered with leading local promotion RXF and will also feature RXN fighters on the card.

The promotion kickstarted the new year with Brave CF 34 on the 19th of this month, held in Ljubljana, Slovenia in collaboration with the local promotion WFC. Sweden will be the next stop in Brave CF's itinerary, after which the "Brave Nation" heads to its second home Brazil, for its 35th show Brave CF 35.

The President of Brave Combat Federation, Mohammed "The Hawk" Shahid says that the 2nd event in Romania will bolster the objectives of promotion to develop MMA in Europe,

"We had an amazing 2019, where we've been able to go to new territories and establish great partnerships. Romania is a great home for BRAVE CF and MMA in Europe and we continue to nurture that relationship with RXF and local organizations throughout the continent. No sport is globalized without Europe being heavily involved and one of our goals for 2020 is to bring the European community together and insert the entire continent into the MMA community worldwide.

Last year, the promotion made some huge strides towards achieving it's goals by entering the Filipino MMA market by sucessfully hosting the first show in the Nation. The year 2019 also saw the inaugral KHK Wold Chamionship, which bestowed the 6.2 kilogram championship belt made of pure gold for the winner along with a million dollar cheque.

Last July, Brave CF made its debut in London with an invite-only show consisting of hundreds of influencers, celebrities, and politicians. The maiden trip to Europe by the promotion was the Brave 13 show in Belfast, Northern Ireland in 2018.

The Brave Nation declared the first card in Sweden and is ready to conquer Romania once again in the first quarter of this year. This will only pave way for more bigger events in Europe.