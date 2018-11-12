Brave International Combat Week 2018 starts with realising the dream of Buhaz'a

Mohammed Buhaz'a alongside Sheikh Khalid and coaches

Brave International Combat Week 2018 kickstarted with an inspiring inauguration ceremony in Bahrain marking the beginning for the IMMAF-WMMAA Unified World Championships for Amateur Mixed Martial Arts 2018 and the fight week for Brave 18. The inauguration ceremony featured an exhibition bout between His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Mohammed Buhaz'a. Buhaz'a is a Bahraini national who had pursued his dream to train martial arts overcoming the condition of down syndrome.

Buhaz'a realised his dream to train martial arts when Sheikh Khalid welcomed him to KHK MMA Bahrain. Buhaz'a trained Mixed Martial Arts with coaches who train fighters in promotions including Brave Combat Federation, UFC, Bellator and ACB. Buhaz'a stated that his dream is to compete against his role model, Sheikh Khalid.

Lightweight fighter and Head Coach of Bahrain National Team, Eldar Eldarov, trained Buhaz'a specifically for the event and Buhaz'a walked in with his own entrance music at the inauguration ceremony to challenge his friend and role model.

The event was attended by His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, IMMAF President, Kerrith Brown, Jose "Shorty" Torres and the athletes competing in the IMMAF World Championships 2018.

Sheikh Khalid gracefully tapped out to declare Buhaz'a as the winner. With tears of joy Buhaz'a embraced his hero in front of a cheering crowd in a heart-melting moment. The bout also marked the launch of KHK Heroes which is an initiative to support those with disabilities and opening new avenues of opportunities for individuals.

The initiative received support from fighters including Jarrah Al Selawe, Hamza Kooheji, Abdul Kareem Al Selwady, Jose Shorty Torres, Stephen Loman, Jeremy Pacatiw, Velimurad Alkhasov, Lucas Mineiro, Luan Santiago and Benjamin Bennett.

Buhaz'a takes down Sheikh Khalid in the inaugural bout

Brave International Combat Week will be held from 11-18 November at the Khalifa Sports City in Bahrain. Indian national team will be competing in the world championships in Bahrain and the team was in attendance during the inauguration ceremony. Brave 18 will be held at the International Combat Week on 16th November featuring three championship titles being contested.