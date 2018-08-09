Brave Combat Federation to return to India in 2018

Hari Bhagirath FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 17 // 09 Aug 2018, 15:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Abdul Muneer facing Gurdarshan Mangat during Brave 5 hosted in Mumbai, India in 2017

Brave Combat Federation confirmed plans to return to India to host a global fight card in the month of December 2018. The announcement was made during the Brave Global Expansion 2018 conference held in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Apart from India, the Bahrain-based global mixed martial arts promotion announced to host events in 7 more nations in the coming months during 2018.

Brave 5 in Mumbai was the first global mixed martial arts event hosted in India by the promotion. The event featured Indian mixed martial artists, Abdul Muneer facing Gurdarshan Mangat in the greatest rivalry in the history of Indian mixed martial arts. The promotion featured multiple Indian stars including Mohammed Farhad, Atif Mohammad, Bharat Khandare, Hardeep Rai, Sunny Khatri, Irfan Khan and Nelson Paes.

India to host Brave Combat Federation for the second time in December 2018

Aggressive expansion in the athlete relations and the broadcast segments were announced leading to 2018. Currently, 242 athletes have signed or represented from 43 nations in Brave Combat Federation. The promotion hinted that more athletes will be signed from India, however, the competing athletes from India was not revealed during the announcements.

The remaining global events will take place in Morocco, Colombia, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Bahrain, South Africa and Saudi Arabia. Brave Combat Federation is an initiative under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa from the Kingdom of Bahrain, First Deputy President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, President of the West Asian Athletics Association and the founder of Brave Combat Federation.

Brave Combat Federation has hosted events in Bahrain, UAE, Brazil, India, Mexico, Jordan, Indonesia and United Kingdom. Brave Combat Federation will be hosting the 2018 Brave International Combat Week which will feature the 2018 IMMAF World Championships alongside a premium edition of Brave Combat Federation.

Schedule of events

Brave 14 - Tangier, Morocco (18th August, 2018)

Brave 15 - Bucaramanga, Colombia (7th September, 2018)

Brave 16 - Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (21st September, 2018)

Brave 17 - Pakistan (TBD)

Brave 18 (Brave International Combat Week 2018) - Bahrain (11-18th November, 2018)

Brave 19 - Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (TBD)

Brave 20 - Johannesburg, South Africa (TBD)

Brave 21 - India (TBD)