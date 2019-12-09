BraveCF News: BRAVE CF to increase combat sports momentum in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Brave CF 21: Rami Hamed Vs. Gadzhimusa Gaziev

A pioneer of combat sports in Saudi Arabia, BraveCombat Federation is set to increase the momentum of the sport in Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom, presently known worldwide as one of the homes of combat sports, Saudi Arabia's movement towards that tagline started a year ago, when BRAVE Combat Federation, the fastest-growing mixed martial arts promotion in the world, landed in the Kingdom for the first time with BRAVE CF 21.

A year later, the promotion will return to Saudi Arabia to claim its spot as the number one combat sports organization in the region. While a fight card has yet to be released, BRAVE CF 33, which takes place in Jeddah on December 27th, will feature a host of local names going up against international stars, as is the norm with BRAVE Combat Federation, who makes it a point of embracing the local culture wherever it goes and gives local athletes a global opportunity.

After BRAVE CF 21, which had more positive press for Saudi Arabia than the WWE and other combat sports events that took place in the same month, last year, the organizers hope to use BRAVE CF 33 to take the sport to the next level in Saudi Arabia, as well as elevate all combat sports to the top of the wish-list for the population.

BRAVE Combat Federation was also the engine that made possible the mega-fight between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr., as the organization's efforts in Saudi Arabia made the fans aware of the excitement that combat sports brings, and BRAVE CF 33 will be a reminder of how much BRAVE CF has grown in the last year, since its last event in Saudi Arabia.

In 2019, BRAVE Combat Federation traveled once again to 12 different countries across the world, making its debut in the Philippines, England, and Romania and will also land for the first time next week in Kyrgyzstan.

A global show in Saudi Arabia will remind the local fans of the strength and power of BRAVE Combat Federation and mixed martial arts as a whole, as the fastest-growing MMA organization in the world grasps the Middle East market once again, while also giving opportunities to local fighters to showcase their skills on a global stage, against tough international athletes.