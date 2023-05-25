Breaking: Bellator MMA looking to officially add new flyweight division to its roster

It appears as though Bellator MMA could be adding another weight division in the near future.

According to MMA Junkie's Nolan King, Scott Coker's promotion is looking to add a men's flyweight division to its talented roster. The promotion has a women's flyweight division, but didn't have a division for their men, which resulted in many fighters that would likely be best suited for 125lbs competing against larger bantamweights.

King wrote:

#Breaking: Bellator is finalizing the launch of a men's flyweight division, per multiple sources."

It's important to note that the promotion scheduled a flyweight bout between Kyoji Horiguchi and Ray Borg last month, but the fight was scrapped after Borg was unable to make the weight and ultimately led to him being released by the promotion. Horiguchi and reigning bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis have competed at 125lbs in the past, so they could possibly be deserving candidates for the inagural championship should the promotion book a rematch between the two.

It will be interesting to see whether there will be any other additional weight-divisions in the future. The promotion doesn't have a women's bantamweight division, so that could perhaps be one that they plan on adding in the future.

When is the next Bellator event?

Bellator have a stacked card coming up on June 16, when they return to the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

The event will feature two title fights as Vadim Nemkov defends his light heavyweight championship against Yoel Romero in the main event. In the co-main event, featherweight champion Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire will look to make history when he challenges bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis.

Freire has already won the featherweight and lightweight championship in the past and could be become the first three-division champion in a major promotion, which would be quite an accomplishment.

Poll : 0 votes