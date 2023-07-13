Breaking: Bellator re-signs reigning champs Sergio Pettis and Patchy Mix ahead of bantamweight title unification bout

It appears as though Bellator are committed to keeping their bantamweight division in-tact as they have re-signed reigning champion Sergio Pettis and interim champion Patchy Mix to new long-term deals.

The news comes as the promotion plans to book the bantamweight title unification bout between the two after their stellar performances inside the cage. Pettis most recently earned an impressive unanimous decision win over featherweight champion Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire at Bellator 297. It was his first bout since retaining his title against Kyoji Horiguchi in December, 2021.

'The Phenom' was intially set to defend his title in the bantamweight Grand Prix, but was forced to withdraw from the tournament because he required surgery. Meanwhile, Mix took full advantage of the opportunity that came with competing in the tournament as he defeated Horiguchi, Magomed Magomedov, and Raufeon Stots to win the $1 million prize money and interim bantamweight championship.

'No Love' had a viral moment in the finals exactly like he predicted as he earned a first-round knockout win after dropping Stots with a knee. It will be interesting to see when the promotion plan to book the highly anticipated bantamweight title unification bout between Sergio Pettis and Patchy Mix.

Depending on how both champions feel, Bellator 300, which has yet to be announced, could be a fitting event to target for that fight.

