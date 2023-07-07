BREAKING: Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury announcement expected 'very soon'

It appears as though the much talked about Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury bout is close to being finalized and announced.

According to Ariel Helwani, the bout between the lineal heavyweight boxing champion and the former UFC heavyweight champion could very soon become a reality. The MMA Hour host has interviewed 'The Predator' a number of times and he has always mentioned 'The Gypsy King' as a potential opponent.

Helwani wrote:

"Tyson Fury x Francis Ngannou is expected to be announced very soon, per sources."

Ngannou has expressed his desire to compete in a professional boxing bout and since his departure from the UFC, it can become a possibility. He signed a very lucrative deal with the PFL, which included a clause that allowed him to puruse boxing bouts.

Following his win over Dillian Whyte last year, Fury basically put the wheels in motion as he called the former UFC heavyweight champion into the ring and teased a bout between them. Both heavyweights appeared interested in the bout, but nothing was made official as 'The Predator' had recently underweant surgery.

Fury said:

"I'm the boxing heavyweight champion. UFC heavyweight champion. He's in great shape, look at the muscles on him...This is going to be one very special fight like never before seen in the history of our sport...It's going to be an explosive fight when it happens." [2:52 - 3:41]

It will be interesting to see when it takes place as Francis Ngannou will want to be fully prepared for his first professional boxing bout against someone of Tyson Fury's caliber.

Check out the full video:

