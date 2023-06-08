Breaking: Rob Font vs. Song Yadong title eliminator in the works for UFC 292

UFC 292 in Boston is shaping up to be an extremely exciting card for viewers and the promotion has added yet another huge matchup to an already stacked event. After his impressive showing against Adrian Yanez last time out, Rob Font will meet the heavy-hitting Song Yadong in the octagon on August 19.

The 135 lbs division is arguably the deepest weight class in the sport right now and the top 15 is filled with nothing but killers. With a title fight booked at bantamweight, there is room for any of the top contenders to stand out above the rest and claim their chance at the next shot at UFC gold.

As announced on social media earlier today, Rob Font wants to continue his title charge but must first get past the well-rounded threat of Song Yadong, with UFC 292 being the likely destination for their bout.

Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 @BigMarcel24 Got told a bantamweight fight is in the works for #UFC292 in Boston on August 19th between #7 Rob Font and #8 Song Yadong. NOT signed at the moment. Got told a bantamweight fight is in the works for #UFC292 in Boston on August 19th between #7 Rob Font and #8 Song Yadong. NOT signed at the moment. https://t.co/hURe5KvtIE

The pair are ranked just outside the top 5 and will hope a huge performance in August helps them leapfrog others into the elite end of the division.

Showcasing his explosive power in his most recent octagon outing, Song Yadong bulldozed through the tough test of Ricky Simon with relative ease. His speed and power often seem to overwhelm opponents and have put him in a great spot within his weight class.

Despite having a similar amount of experience inside the cage, Font is 10 years his opponent's elder. As they both implement a striking style, this one has all the ingredients to be a fight-of-the-year contender affair.

Rob Font vs. Song Yadong and other confirmed fights for UFC 292

Although not much is known about UFC 292 on August 19, there have been some huge bout announcements that could shape into one of the best cards of the year.

Headlining the pay-per-view, Sean O'Malley will get his first crack at UFC gold when he collides with the seemingly unstoppable champion Aljamain Sterling. The two have been teasing a matchup for some time and it was revealed last month by Dana White that the two have finally agreed on a date.

Zhang Weili looks to put her women's strawweight strap on the line as she gifts tough competitor Amanda Lemos her first UFC title fight. Alongside the aforementioned matchups, rumors suggest that Chris Weidman is ready to return following his gruesome leg break in a middleweight showdown with Brad Tavares.

