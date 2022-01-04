Brendan Schaub explains why 'no one' will sign a one-fight deal to box Francis Ngannou

Brendan Schaub thinks that any of Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder or Anthony Joshua would ask for a rematch clause if they agree to fight Francis Ngannou. The former UFC heavyweight believes it wouldn't be smart to accept a 'one-fight' deal with 'The Predator'.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Francis Ngannou shared that he wanted a clause in his next UFC deal that would allow him to box either Fury or Wilder.

In the most recent episode of The Schaub Show, Brendan Schaub stated that a fight with Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder or Anthony Joshua would pay Francis Ngannou more than any MMA promotion in the world.

Schaub said:

"You could go test the free agency and sign a deal with Bellator or Rizin or One Championship or PFL or Bare Knuckle or something like that. And you have a stipulation in your contract where you can fight Tyson Fury and Wilder and Joshua. One of those fights will pay you more than any organization in the world in MMA could possibly pay you."

Schaub added that all high-profile boxers would want a rematch clause because of Ngannou's knockout power:

"Win, lose or draw, you're going to get paid. And not only are you going to get paid. You know it's a big risk especially if you can get it done. Not only are you going to get paid but you're going to get paid twice. Nobody's going to sign a one-fight deal to fight Francis Ngannou. There's going to be a rematch clause in there at some point... If Francis were to land one which he's definitely capable of... he'd knock any of those three out... They're not going to let in him ride off into the sunset."

Watch the full episode of the The Schaub Show below:

Brendan Schaub warns Francis Ngannou against leaving UFC

Brendan Schaub thinks Francis Ngannou could end up damaging his career if he leaves the UFC. He pointed out that there wasn't a history of fighters becoming bigger stars and getting more endorsements after parting ways with the UFC. Schaub said:

"As his business manager, if it's legacy, not resigning with the UFC can be little dicey, because name someone who has left the UFC and has gotten more famous, has gotten bigger, and received more endorsements...UFC is MMA, it just is. A lot of people don't want to hear this... If you're not fighting in the UFC, you're just not considered the best in the world! That's not my thing... That's just the way it is. If you're not playing in the NFL, you're not considered the best quarterback."

Francis Ngannou will defend the heavyweight championship against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. If he retains his title, he'll have one more fight left on his deal, according to Dana White.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by C. Naik