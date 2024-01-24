Brendan Schaub shares update on daughter's health, Chael Sonnen confused by UFC 297 main event, Kayla Harrison signs with UFC: MMA News Roundup

Brendan Schaub cancels committments amid daughter's health struggles, Chael Sonnen confused by UFC 297 main event, and Kayla Harrison signs with UFC and books fight against veteran.

#3. Emotional Brendan Schaub shares update on baby daughter's health struggles

Brendan Schaub has announced that he has canceled a host of upcoming committments in order to spend time with his family.

The former UFC heavyweight and his wife, Joanna Schaub, welcomed the birth of their daughter, Billie Isabel Schaub, last November.

Unfortunately, however, his new daughter has been suffering from severe health issues since her birth and has had to regularly spend time in hospital.

Schaub took to social media and emotionally shed some light on the situation with a video. In it, he revealed that his daughter has once again been admitted to hospital and he has decided to cancel all his current committments in order to spend time with her.

He said:

"Gotta put the family first for once in my life. I won’t be on the pods the rest of the week plus Nashville and Austin tour dates are cancelled. 💔"

#2. Chael Sonnen confused by Dana White and Joe Rogan's scoring of UFC 297 main event

Chael Sonnen has questioned whether or not he watched the same fight as Dana White and Joe Rogan following their comments on the result of UFC 297's main event.

Dricus du Plessis picked up a narrow victory over Sean Strickland to win the title, taking a split decision win 48-47, 47-48, 48-47 on the scorecards after a grueling contest.

Following the result, both White and Rogan admitted they felt that Strickland had done enough to win the fight. Sonnen disagreed, however, and was left baffled by how they scored the fight for the American.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, the former MMA fighter said he scored every round for 'Stillknocks':

"In my heart, I think it was 5-0. With a real bias for Strickland, it was 5-0, and in the absolute best case 4-1, and I think that the crowd for the most part agree with me... My bigger surprise was when all was said and done, Joe Rogan, who definitely qualifies as an expert in this space, Dana White, who definitely qualifies as an expert in this space, both had Strickland. They both had Strickland. I thought, 'Did we watch the same thing?'"

Catch Sonnen's comments here (1:18):

#1. Kayla Harrison signs with UFC and will face Holly Holm at UFC 300

Dana White recently announced that the UFC has signed former two-time PFL women's lightweight champion Kayla Harrison.

White also confirmed Harrison has already signed her first fight and will make her debut on the upcoming UFC 300 card in April. The 33-year-old will face former UFC women's bantamweight champion and former three-division multi-time boxing world champion Holly Holm.

Their bout will be fought at bantamweight, which has surprised fans due to Harrison having typically fought at 155 pounds in the PFL.

Harrison has also previously stated that a cut to featherweight is a struggle, meaning her debut at bantamweight could be set to bet the toughest weight cut of her career.