UFC News: Brendan Schaub will cover all the medical bills for Ray Borg's son

Former UFC heavyweight Brenden 'Big Brown' Schaub has announced that he will cover all the medical expenses of UFC flyweight Ray Borg's son.

'Big Brown' made this emotional announcement in the presence of his friend and UFC Commentator Joe Rogan, during the latest episode of JRE MMA Show.

Brendan Schaub used to date one of the biggest stars in the history of mixed martial arts (MMA), former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey. Schaub’s final bout under the UFC banner was against Travis Browne, who interestingly enough is now Rousey’s new boyfriend.

‘Big Brown’ has since retired from MMA competition and is very active in the Stand-up comedy circle. He also runs a very successful podcast with his longtime friend Bryan Callen and a new podcast on Showtime. he is a frequent guest on the Joe Rogan's podcast.

My poor little guy.... we are in the ER for round 4 of surgeries. Shunt is malfunctioning and he is due for another surgery for a revision. Shit just can’t go our way. — Ray Borg (@tazmexufc) September 24, 2018

Raymond Anthony "Ray" Borg is an American fighter (Ranked #4) who competes in the flyweight division of the UFC. Borg was expected to face Brandon Moreno at UFC 223 but was removed from the card after being injured by glass from a bus window that was smashed by Conor McGregor and Team SBG. The fight was rescheduled to UFC Fight Night 129 but Borg withdrew from the bout to take care of his child from brain surgery.

Ray Borg's infant son Anthony was born premature and suffers from Hydrocephalus, a brain condition in which the brain fluid gets built u due to a blockage. His son has undergone surgeries in the past few months after getting diagnosed with this condition.

Thank you to everyone for their positive thoughts and prayers during this time and much thank you to the Children’s hospital of Colorado and all of their staff. Anthony’s surgery was a success. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/vOMyel78Sg — Ray Borg (@tazmexufc) April 25, 2018

The UFC flyweight was fighting hard with his family to meet his son's medical expenses. But thanks to his rich friend Big Brown, Borg need not worry about these expenses anymore.

Schaub, who was emotionally moved after seeing the pictures of young Anthony after surgery, DM'ed Ray Borg, whom he had never met before, and promised to cover all future medical expenses.

He told Rogan that he doesn't care about money since he is very rich now after becoming a successful comedian and is not doing this for any publicity. He added that Borg can take all his money from Brendon's next six standup shows in Utah.

Anthony is out of surgery and recovering now. Came out of it like nothing, no breathing tube or anything. He truly is the strongest boy I have eve met. Thank you all for your positivity and prayer. pic.twitter.com/MZqEgW11cD — Ray Borg (@tazmexufc) September 26, 2018

Anthony has shown signs of recovery from his last brain surgery. Ray Borg is expected to face Joseph Benavidez on November 10, 2018, at UFC Fight Night 139 in Denver.