Brave 17: Brewin returns to face Ahmed Amir

John Brewin in action against Hardeep Rai at Brave 12

The undefeated John Brewin from New Zealand is set to compete at Brave Combat Federation on October 27 at Brave 17 in Lahore, Pakistan. There, he will face Egypt's lightweight star Ahmed Amir - who was stopped by Cleiton Silva for his first promotional loss back at Brave 11 which also ended a seven-fight win streak.

The New Zealander quickly made a name for himself in the promotion after facing Hardeep Rai, the IMMAF medallist from the UK. He was dominant during their Brave 12 encounter and became the first fighter to inflict a loss during Rai's professional career, winning by a second-round TKO.

Contrasting records as fight night edges closer

Brewin had developed his amateur career competing in the IMMAF and made a smooth transition into professional MMA thus far, with a clear 3-0 record at present.

Amir on the other hand, is coming off the back of his first defeat during a five-year pro career to date. He'll be eager to make amends and recover accordingly against a tricky opponent, given that he is training at the KHK MMA Fight Team under head coach Eldar Eldarov with team-mates including Hamza Kooheji, Hussain Ayyad, Gamzat Magomedov and more.

Amir said the following: "I have started training in Bahrain [at the KHK MMA Gym]. Training has been amazing and there is significant changes in my wrestling and striking which I am waiting to showcase in the upcoming event. I am not focused on my opponent but to bring the best Ahmed Amir imaginable to the cage and to give a fight to remember, a win for KHK MMA Bahrain."

This bout will be a crucial one for Brewin as he aims to position himself higher in the developing lightweight division of Brave Combat Federation. The fight night, now only three weeks away, will be the first global mixed martial arts event being hosted in Pakistan.