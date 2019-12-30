Brice Delval Fighting to Make Two Families Proud





Brice “The Truck” Delval knew from an early age that all he wanted to do was to become a martial artist.

Delval was so dedicated to kickboxing and Muay Thai that he left his family back on the French island of Reunion to improve his skills. Today, he competes among the very best striking talents in the prestigious ONE Super Series.

“The Truck” returns to action at ONE: A NEW TOMORROW on 10 January in where he will face Muangthai PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

After failing to capture the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title from Nong-O Gaiyanghadao in his debut back in September, Delval will be entering the ONE Circle looking for his first victory with ONE Championship.

“I am proud to say that I fight for the world’s biggest organization in Muay Thai,” Delval said.

“I am proud to show my parents that I have gotten this far. It is a new challenge for me. I hope to fit in at ONE Championship and become the best in my division.”

When he was 13, Delval made the huge decision to leave Reunion Island where he grew up and moved to Paris where he found his second family in Mahmoudi Gym. Together, they traveled and competed around the world.

“To me, the Mahmoudi Gym is like my second family,” he said.

“The two coaches, Mamar and Nordine Mahmoudi are like uncles to me. Elias Mahmoudi is like my brother, and since I was young, we have traveled the world. We have fought together around the globe. We have been to Japan, the USA, England, Belgium, and the Netherlands.”

Leaving his family behind was very tough, but the French-Algerian fighter knew that his parents and siblings back home cheer for him with every bout. Delval also wanted to set an example for his siblings about the hardships of life and having the perseverance to overcome them.

“I was far from my people and my family, but I always received a lot of support from them as well,” he said.

“To me, family is the most important thing. Without family, you cannot succeed at anything.

“My younger brothers see me as a role model, so I have to be a good person for them. They have to see that life is hard, so you need to work hard to succeed.”