Brice Delval looking for a huge upset victory against Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 11 // 02 Sep 2019, 23:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

“The Truck” Brice Delval believes that he will shock the world on September 6 at ONE: IMMORTAL TRIUMPH when he faces the legendary Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.

The Algerian knows the challenge that awaits him at the Phu Tho Indoor Stadium in Vietnam where he will take on the reigning champion for the ONE Bantamweight World Title.

“My opponent is the World Champion of the organization, he’s a huge fighter, and so far he’s undefeated in this promotion,” he said.

“He had a very big career in Thailand, he’s the four-time World Champion of Lumpinee [Stadium], World Champion of Rajadamnern [Stadium], he has fought with the best athletes. It’s an honor to fight with him. I think his biggest assets are his back leg and his hooks. I know he’s a powerful boxer, and that it will be a very tough fight, but I have trained for this, and I’ll be ready.”

Delval, who holds an impressive 30-5 record, believes the training he’s done and his height will help him score the victory.

“I used to watch some of his fights on the internet – as I said, he has fought with the best fighters – and I can’t see a lot of weaknesses, but it depends on who he’s fighting,” he says.

“I think my advantage will be my [height and reach advantage] and my determination. I have some very good coaches with me, who gave me a game plan, so I think I’ll perform a beautiful fight. I have youth on my side, and I think this can play a big part in the result.”

Sharing the stage with a living legend and getting a title shot is an opportunity of a lifetime for Delval. He is making sure all his preparations will put him in the best position to potentially score one of the biggest upsets in ONE history.

“It makes me very happy to have the opportunity to fight for the ONE Championship belt, especially when it’s my first fight, and I’ll do everything possible to win this fight,” he concluded. “Nong-O, may the best man win. I’ll do everything to be the best.”