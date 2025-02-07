"Bring your f*cking kids" - When Sean Strickland went ballistic after nearly getting injured by sparring partner Orlando Sanchez's "d*ck move"

Sean Strickland once erupted in fury after narrowly avoiding injury during a sparring session with the late Orlando Sanchez. The former UFC middleweight champion is notorious for his ability to stir controversy and provoke others, including his own training partners.

In preparation for his July 2021 fight against Uriah Hall, Strickland teamed up with former Abu Dhabi Combat Club champion Sanchez. During a grappling drill intended to be strictly technique-based, Strickland suddenly broke free from the hold and unleashed a back fist at Sanchez.

He followed it up with a front kick to Sanchez’s midsection, then accused his training partner of trying to injure his arm with what he described as a "d*ck move."

Check out Sean Strickland's training video below:

Although Strickland and Sanchez ultimately brushed off the incident, it sparked criticism from fans on social media who took issue with the outspoken fighter's intense outburst.

'Tarzan' fired back at his naysayers with his well-known defiant attitude in a since-deleted Instagram video (via MMA Fighting):

"Listen, you guys running your f**king mouth, if you were to see me in person and come and say that sh*t to me, I would smack you in the f**king face. And let’s say you’re not cool like Orlando, let’s say you’re a d*ck, and you get mad, and you put your hands up, not like Orlando, I would continue to hit you in the f**king face. I’m a cage fighter. This is what I f**king do.

He continued:

"I like to hurt people. Don’t be shocked at what I did. Be shocked at yourself. As a matter of fact, if you want to run your f**king mouth, not on the internet, you should come up to me, do it in person, and bring your f**king kids. So after I smack you in the mouth, they can watch me smack their f**king coward father, and maybe they can learn a lesson and not be a b*tch like you."

When Dan Henderson talked about conflicts behind Sean Strickland's exit from Team Quest gym

While Sean Strickland's unapologetic demeanor has earned him a devoted following, it has also landed 'Tarzan' in hot water more than once.

During an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience in October 2023, UFC veteran Dan Henderson revealed that he was forced to part ways with Strickland at Team Quest due to the persistent rifts sparked by his unfiltered trash talk among teammates:

"He was at my gym for, like, three years. We kind of had to let him go. He just kind of gets too involved in talking sh*t about people. I liked him in the gym, I liked him there, he was a great training partner. You need at least one guy in your gym that does that and goes hard and makes everybody else go hard when they’re going against him, so I liked it."

Check out Dan Henderson's comments below (0:10):

