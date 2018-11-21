Brock Lesnar News: A mega fight with Daniel Cormier, scrapped?

Brock Lesnar (left) and Daniel Cormier (right)

What's the story?

Former UFC heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic, took to Daniel Cormier on Instagram by calling him out yet another time for a rematch. Daniel Cormier beat Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 in the very first round via knockout to secure the heavyweight belt, and ever since, Cormier has had his eyes on a big money fight with Brock Lesnar. With Paul Heyman's recent interview with TMZ Sports, it is starting to seem rather unlikely that Lesnar would fight Cormier for the heavyweight title.

In case you didn't know..

Brock Lesnar made his UFC debut on February 2nd, 2008 at UFC 81, against former UFC champion Frank Mir. Although he suffered a loss in his maiden UFC fight to a knee-bar by Mir, Lesnar went on to beat Randy Couture via technical knockout and claim his heavyweight title on November 15th, at UFC 91. Brock Lesnar also fought in a much-anticipated fight against Mark Hunt at UFC 200, who he beat via unanimous decision.

Shortly after the Hunt fight, a sample collected by USADA made it clear that Brock Lesnar tested positive for an estrogen blocker, clomiphene, that was found in his system. Although a hefty fine and over a year-long suspension were both served by him, an eligible to fight Lesnar as on July 2017, reportedly notified the UFC that he would be retiring from MMA, for the second time, on February 14th, 2017.

The heart of the matter

Ever since Daniel Cormier's triumphant victory over Stipe Miocic at UFC 226, fight fans have been eagerly waiting for a super fight between the champion and Brock Lesnar. Although there did exist substantial interest from the side of UFC president, Dana White, little is known about the actual possibility of this fight coming to fruition. Lesnar's manager, Paul Heyman, spoke to TMZ Sports where he revealed the following.

In a recent twitter response by Daniel Cormier, the champ took the attack straight back to former rival, Stipe Miocic. Miocic said to Cormier:

I was available at MSG. I’m available now. When are we fighting? I will finish you.

To which Cormier replied.

Keep those fingers crossed that Lesnar doesn’t fight, because if we do fight you definitely wont like what’s coming ur way!!!!! I definitely wouldn’t wanna be you in either fight! I’d rather fight me! https://t.co/fImC3ul7z4 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 21, 2018

What's next?

There is an account of various possibilities in regards to who Cormier will fight next. Dana White spoke to TMZ Sports recently where he revealed that he would like to see a trilogy fight between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier.

Who is it going to be? Stipe? Lesnar? Jones?

