Bruno Malfacine to compete in BRAVE 16

Anand Thumbayil FOLLOW ANALYST News 24 // 11 Aug 2018, 00:22 IST

Bruno Malfacine

What's the story?

The 10-time IBJJF world champion, Bruno Malfacine will return to compete in Brave Combat Federation this September during the BRAVE 16 event in Abu Dhabi.

In case you didn't know...

Mohammed Shahid, President of Brave Combat Federation announced that Malfacine will be competing at BRAVE 16 in Abu Dabhi. The details were given during Brave Global Expansion 2018.

Malfacine made his promotional debut at Brave 11 where he won a first-round submission victory against Rafael Vinicius Pereira Costa. He had competed twice in his professional MMA career and won both the bouts in the first rounds by way of submission (armbar).

Currently, the flyweight division of Brave Combat Federation is home to veteran Sean Santella, World Combat Sambo Champion, Velimurad Alkhasov and IMMAF medalist, Hussain Ayyad.

The heart of the matter

Brave will feature the Jiu-Jitsu legend Bruno Malfacine during the BRAVE 16 event in Abu Dhabi, which is a city passionate for Jiu-Jitsu and the host city of ADCC Submission Wrestling World Championship.

Malfacine, who was extremely delighted to know that he is fighting at the BRAVE Abu Dabhi event stated this on social media,"Happy and excited to return to this incredible country, now inside the Octagon," "I'll do my best to give the whole Jiu-jitsu community and the crowd with a great show. See you soon!"

The IBJJF champion is among the latest talent acquired by the Bahrain based promotion to strengthen the flyweight division. He is currently undergoing training at the American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida.

What's next?

The event taking place at Abu Dhabi will have a huge impact on BRAVE CF as it adds value towards the initiatives of developing Jiu Jitsu which had been carried by Abu Dhabi.

The event will take place at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on 21st September 2018 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa.