Bubba Jenkins to go for the gold at BRAVE 16

Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
News
15   //    11 Aug 2018, 16:39 IST

Bubba Jenkins
Bubba Jenkins

What's the story?

The 2011 NCAA Division I Championship at 157 lbs. for Arizona State University Bubba Jenkins will face Elias Boudegzdame for the featherweight championship at BRAVE 16.

In case you didn't know...

Brave Combat Federation had expanded its featherweight division with latest signings including Jeremy, Kennedy, Marat Magomedov, Danyel Pilo and Gabriel Fly. Bubba Jenkins signed a multi-fight contract deal with Brave Combat Federation.

Prior to signing up with BRAVE, Jenkins has fought in Bellator MMA and Absolute Championship Berkut (ACB). He has also coached 'TEAM JONES' on the seventeenth season of the UFC produced the reality television show The Ultimate Fighter.

Jenkins has never lost a fight by way of decision in his career while Elias had conceded two knockouts and two decision losses in his career. The future of the featherweight division in the promotion depends much on the outcome of the championship title defense.

The heart of the matter

The 2011 NCAA Division I Championship at 157 lbs. for Arizona State University, is all set to make a difference in Brave Combat Federation as he will be challenging Elias Boudegzdame for the featherweight championship.

Boudegzdame made a name in the promotion submitting two former UFC fighters and a KSW fighter. The submission specialist from Montpelier, France is the first fighter in Brave Combat Federation to be crowned as a champion. 


The bout showcases a submission specialist facing an elite wrestler. Jenkins will have the advantage in the striking department which can force Boudegzdame to adopt a new game plan to face the challenger. Jenkins has a career record of 12-4-0 with 5 knockouts, 3 submissions, and 4 decisions.

Meanwhile, Elias is much experienced with 19 professional fights in his career and is riding a 6 fight win streak. Boudegzdame has a professional record of 15-4-0 with 13 of his 15 wins coming by way of submission and 2 by way of knockouts. 

What's next?

BRAVE16 will take place at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on 21st September 2018 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa. 

Brave Combat Federation
Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
Anand Thumbayil is a freelance journalist, specializing in Mixed Martial Arts with Sportskeeda. Anand is also an amateur fighter and a Kalarippayattu practitioner.
