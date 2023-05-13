‘Buchecha’ breaks down Reug Reug’s impressive wrestling pedigree: “He’s hard to take down”

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida hopes to finally share the Circle with heavyweight knockout artist Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane this summer.

The two heavyweight behemoths have been scheduled to square off on two separate occasions. Unfortunately, neither came to fruition, as the contest was canceled for a variety of reasons. With both fighters working their way up the heavyweight rankings, a showdown between them seems inevitable, though ONE Championship has not made anything official.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post, ‘Buchecha’ shared his thoughts on Kane’s impressive wrestling skills.

”For sure, he has a lot to show. He has a lot of power, a really good base, and he’s hard to take down,” Almeida said. “He’s great, so for sure I’ll be prepared and I’ll be 100 percent. I’m going to give my best there and it’s going to be a great show for sure.”

Through four appearances inside the Circle, ‘Buchecha’ has amassed a 4-0 record, all coming by way of finish in the very first round. As a 17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion, Almeida has displayed his incredible submission skills time and time again, submitting Anderson Silva, Kang Ji Won, and Kirill Grishenko. He also holds a win by way of knockout against Simon Carson at ONE 158 last year.

Senegalese striker ‘Reug Reug’ has primarily used his hands to get the job done under the ONE Championship banner, scoring three knockouts in four total wins inside the Circle. However, Kane is no slouch when it comes to wrestling. His ability to defend takedowns could stymie Marcus Almeida’s ground game, allowing him to take advantage on the feet.

Do you want to see ‘Buchecha’ and ‘Reug Reug’ clash inside the Circle later this year?

