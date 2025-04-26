"Burn it to the ground" - When Joe Rogan was stunned by Mark Zuckerberg’s admission about Facebook’s real priorities

UFC commentator and comedian Joe Rogan was once astonished about Meta (formerly Facebook) CEO Mark Zuckerberg's admission about the priorities of his company.
Zuckerberg has been running the platform since his college days and is a billionaire. Rogan was left surprised at Zuckerberg's admission that the things better for the world might not be better for Meta.
Speaking on episode #1217 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast with fellow comedian Nimesh Patel, Rogan said:
"I'm 100% convinced he's in net positive. I think he's a legitimate genius and I don't think a lot of them are. I think Mark Zuckerberg is a smart guy who's very ambitious. I think there's a big difference and when Zuckerberg’s quote that I read recently that what's good for the world is not necessarily good for Facebook, I’m like that's it shut it down. Burn it to the ground.
"How much money do you have, Jesus first of all don't you have like 18 billion dollars, how much more do you need? Yes, sitting over here talking about what's good for Facebook is not necessarily good for them. You got all the good, you got all the good for 18 hundred lifetimes."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:06):
Joe Rogan explained the main difference between boxing and MMA PPVs
In episode #2309 of the JRE podcast, Rogan highlighted the main difference between boxing and MMA PPVs.
In the episode, Rogan hosted his friend Joey Diaz, and according to the comedian, the main difference in pay-per-views lies in volume. He said:
"Well, I think in general, the pay-per-view numbers are down as well, because the casuals aren't buying as much because you don't... First of all, the UFC is not like boxing. A boxing pay-per-view is, like, 'Oh, Canelo's fighting in four months,' and then you gear up and you buy the Canelo Alvarez pay-per-view. If you're a big boxing fan, you might buy one once every couple of buys."
He added:
"If you're hardcore, you're watching all of them, you're on DAZN, and you're on ESPN+, you're watching every boxing match there is, but there's not a lot of pay-per-views. The UFC has a pay-per-view every week. Or excuse me, every month, and they have a fight every week."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:19:09):