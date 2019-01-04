×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Busy 2019 ahead for ONE Championship with 45 events planned

Press Release
NEWS
News
23   //    04 Jan 2019, 03:31 IST

Chatri Sityodtong
Chatri Sityodtong

Asian mixed martial arts organization ONE Championship is gearing up for a loaded year in 2019, already with 45 events planned.

Aside from the already-revealed 24 martial arts events scheduled for the next twelve months all across Asia, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong also revealed a handful of other events that ONE Championship fans should look forward to this year.

“For the 1st announcement of 2019, I am excited to reveal that ONE Championship will throw a total of 45 events for this upcoming year,” ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed.

As mentioned, ONE will be having 24 flagship martial arts events across major cities in Asia, starting with two events in January, ONE: ETERNAL GLORY on 19 January in Jakarta, Indonesia, and ONE: HERO’S ASCENT on 25 January in Manila, Philippines.

Headlining ONE’s return to Jakarta will be a ONE Strawweight World Championship bout between reigning champion Joshua “The Passion” Pacio and challenger Yosuke Saruta, while on the main marquee of ONE’s first trip to Manila in 2019 will be a ONE Flyweight World Championship rematch between reigning champion Geje “Gravity” Eustaquio and former title holder Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes.

ONE Championship will also be putting on shows in Singapore, Bangkok, Yangon, Kuala Lumpur, and for the first time ever, they will be heading to Tokyo, Seoul, and Ho Chi Minh in 2019.

The ONE Warrior Series will be back and bigger in 2019 as well.

The revolutionary documentary series will double from three to six events this year, as ONE Vice President and mixed martial arts hall of famer Rich “Ace” Franklin continues to search for future ONE Championship stars.

From the ONE Warrior Series stems the ONE Hero Series, which will feature 12 events in 2019.

Advertisement

One of the most anticipated ONE Championship events in 2019 will be the promotion’s eSports debut, as announced back in November of 2018.

ONE will be hosting three eSports events in 2019, to round out the fully-loaded year of events.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
ONE Championship
Press Release
NEWS
ONE Super Series Featherweight Grand Prix set for 2019
RELATED STORY
Kevin Belingon honored as 2018 ONE Championship Warrior...
RELATED STORY
ONE Championship and Turner Sports reach multi-year...
RELATED STORY
“Super” Sage Northcutt signs with ONE Championship
RELATED STORY
Demetrious Johnson plans to be the best in ONE Championship
RELATED STORY
ONE Championship to announce US TV deal soon, says Chairman
RELATED STORY
Opponent change no issue for ONE Strawweight World...
RELATED STORY
One Championship: Predictions and picks for Conquest of...
RELATED STORY
New ONE Championship athlete Eddie Alvarez ready to test...
RELATED STORY
Joshua Pacio meets Yosuke Saruta for ONE Strawweight...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us