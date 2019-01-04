Busy 2019 ahead for ONE Championship with 45 events planned

Chatri Sityodtong

Asian mixed martial arts organization ONE Championship is gearing up for a loaded year in 2019, already with 45 events planned.

Aside from the already-revealed 24 martial arts events scheduled for the next twelve months all across Asia, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong also revealed a handful of other events that ONE Championship fans should look forward to this year.

“For the 1st announcement of 2019, I am excited to reveal that ONE Championship will throw a total of 45 events for this upcoming year,” ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed.

As mentioned, ONE will be having 24 flagship martial arts events across major cities in Asia, starting with two events in January, ONE: ETERNAL GLORY on 19 January in Jakarta, Indonesia, and ONE: HERO’S ASCENT on 25 January in Manila, Philippines.

Headlining ONE’s return to Jakarta will be a ONE Strawweight World Championship bout between reigning champion Joshua “The Passion” Pacio and challenger Yosuke Saruta, while on the main marquee of ONE’s first trip to Manila in 2019 will be a ONE Flyweight World Championship rematch between reigning champion Geje “Gravity” Eustaquio and former title holder Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes.

ONE Championship will also be putting on shows in Singapore, Bangkok, Yangon, Kuala Lumpur, and for the first time ever, they will be heading to Tokyo, Seoul, and Ho Chi Minh in 2019.

The ONE Warrior Series will be back and bigger in 2019 as well.

The revolutionary documentary series will double from three to six events this year, as ONE Vice President and mixed martial arts hall of famer Rich “Ace” Franklin continues to search for future ONE Championship stars.

From the ONE Warrior Series stems the ONE Hero Series, which will feature 12 events in 2019.

One of the most anticipated ONE Championship events in 2019 will be the promotion’s eSports debut, as announced back in November of 2018.

ONE will be hosting three eSports events in 2019, to round out the fully-loaded year of events.

