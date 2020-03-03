Cal Ellenor takes shots at James Gallagher for pulling out of Bellator Dublin; casts doubt on legitimacy of injuries

Cal Ellenor and James Gallagher seem destined to meet in the Octagon on 16th May. However, before we can reach that point, the real-life animosity between the two is reaching a breaking point. Ellenor had pointed out that he had doubts whether Gallagher pulled out of their Bellator Dublin fight due to injuries.

Cal Ellenor questions the seriousness of James Gallagher's injuries

Gallagher made sure to address these questions in a later interview. Now, Ellenor has raised questions once more. Speaking to MMA Fighting, Ellenor said that Gallagher had claimed that he could not lift his gym bag, where the day after that, he put out a picture of himself with his gym bag.

He continued to talk about it, saying that he was parading all about Bellator Dublin and was jumping about everywhere when he had pulled out due to an injury from that very event.

“To see him parading about Bellator Dublin like a peacock on Saturday — jumping all over when the fights were on when he’s supposed to be fighting anyway and he’s pulled out with an injury.”

Ellenor then went on to call out Gallagher for not getting in the cage and doing an interview as had apparently been agreed upon. He said that at the moment, the only thing that he wanted, was to fight Gallagher.

“I thought that was a bit s**t, but aside from that, I just wanna fight him now. It’s just one of them things when you’ve thought about someone for that long, I just want to put the nail in the coffin.”