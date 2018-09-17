Can Chuck Liddell vs Tito Ortiz 3 live up to their previous bouts?

Paul Benson FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 57 // 17 Sep 2018, 18:00 IST

Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddel are finally going to meet up for the third time

On April 12, 2010, UFC President, Dana White announced that the third Chuck Liddell vs Tito Ortiz fight pencilled in for UFC 115 had been cancelled and Liddell would be facing Rich Franklin on the show instead.

That bout ended in a one-sided defeat for Liddell on June 12, 2010, and was the final fight of his illustrious career.

Liddell vs Ortiz 3 never happened but now eight years later, the much-anticipated bout is finally going to take place.

It was announced on April 14, 2018, that the fight between the two Light-Heavyweight legends would finally take place on November 24, 2018, under the banner of Oscar de la Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions.

But almost 12 years after their previous fight, can Liddell and Ortiz possibly live up to the hype?

Liddell is now 48 years old and Ortiz is 43; both long time past their prime. Liddell lost his final three MMA fights decisively between 2008 and 2010. The better part of a decade later, what does he conceivably have left in the tank?

Ortiz, for his part, has been more active in recent years, winning his most recent fight in Bellator versus fellow legend, Chael Sonnen on January 21, 2017.

Their third contest could most likely be all hype and no substance, but that would do the two legends a disservice. Both men will be determined to put on a show, however, they will have a lot to live up to if they want to match the intensity and quality of their first two encounters.

Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell clashed for the first time at UFC 47

Way back in 2004, Liddell and Ortiz clashed for the first time in one of the most anticipated fights in UFC history at UFC 47.

A clash between the Light-Heavyweight superstars had been much talked about for years. Liddell wanted Ortiz's Light-Heavyweight Championship but Ortiz was unwilling to fight his friend.

Liddell claimed that he and Ortiz were never that close and the Champion was ducking him. The claims angered Ortiz and the relationship between the pair soured. However, at the time of their fight, Ortiz had lost the Light-Heavyweight belt to Randy Couture and it was pride on the line instead.

Ortiz was affected by Liddell's disrespect towards him and he employed a dangerous game plan in which he attempted to outpunch the heavy hitting striker rather than work to his take-down and ground-based offence which had served him so well during his long reign as Champion.

Rather inevitably, Liddell knocked out Ortiz in decisive fashion after the pair had traded blows.

Liddell and Ortiz fought for the second time at UFC 66

Ortiz, with two consecutive losses, had to go back to the drawing board. Liddell finally got his hands on the Light-Heavyweight Championship 12 months later, when he knocked out Champion, Couture.

After Ortiz got back on the winning trail with wins against Patrick Cote and Vitor Belfort, he once more began calling out Liddell.

It took time to get signed but finally at UFC 66 on December 30, 2006, Liddell and Ortiz lined up in the Octagon once more, with Liddell's Light-Heavyweight Championship at stake.

This time the fight was more even. In the most lucrative UFC event ever at that point, pulling over a million buys, the fighters put forth a contest, that was well worth the money.

The contest went longer, deep into the third round but the result was familiar. Ortiz played up to his strengths more but when he attempted a take-down he found himself mounted by the stronger, Liddell. The Champion then rained down punches on his adversary to retain his title.

The pair had unfinished business but after a failed attempt at round three at UFC 115, the match is finally signed.

Who will win?

Unlike their previous contests, surely Ortiz has to be favourite this time. Liddell hasn't fought in eight years and hasn't won since a fight since 2007.

In contrast, Ortiz has won three of his last four contests albeit spread over a period of three years due to his semi-retired status.

Ortiz is also five years younger, which is significant considering that both fighters are well over 40.

If the "Huntington Beach bad boy" can avoid the "Iceman's" huge right hand in the early portion of the match then his superior conditioning should enable him to wear Liddell down for a take-down and finish.

Nearly a decade and a half after Liddell began belittling his skills, Ortiz may finally earn the respect he craves from his opponent.