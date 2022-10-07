"That is an overwhelming a** kicking"- Chael Sonnen disapproves the 3:1 betting line on the Petr Yan vs Sean O'Malley fight at UFC 280

The betting line for Sean O'Malley's upcoming bantamweight clash against Petr Yan has been released, and Chael Sonnen isn't happy with the one-sided beatdown that the 3:1 odds expect.

If nothing falls through ahead of the event, UFC 280 could be one of the greatest cards in the promotion's history, with most fans anticipating a colossal night of fights. The two 135lbers will compete in a three-round bout, but despite 'Sugar's' expertise on the feet, many are predicting the Russian to come away with the win.

In response to the odds favoring Petr Yan at 3:1, Chael Sonnen shared his disdain for the DraftKings betting line. Sonnen indicated that he's surprised that Sean O'Malley is such an underdog in a fight that suits him.

"Right now DraftKings is separating these guys in terms of odds. 3:1 favorite for Yan, 3:1 favorite. He's three times more likely to beat 'Sugar' Sean than the other way around... I mean, you're telling me a guy is three times better than another guy, and you're telling me the fight's going to be on their feet. Guys who get overwhelmed on their feet by somebody three times better than them don't make it the distance... You have one job and it's to win, and that's what 'Sugar' Sean's good at doing. 3:1 for Petr Yan in a standup battle. That is an overwhelming a** kicking."

Sean O'Malley has made a career for himself in the cage with his unorthodox striking and ability to put opponents away. Although he may still have some improvement to do in certain aspects of the game, he remains one of the most dangerous strikers in the bantamweight division.

Check out what Chael Sonnen thinks about the betting line on the fight in the video below.

Should Petr Yan should be a heavy favorite against Sean O'Malley?

While he is clearly more experienced against tougher competition, Petr Yan has been competing in the sport for just two years longer than Sean O'Malley. Yan has fought in three more professional bouts than his opponent.

Though the 27-year-old hasn't been locked inside the octagon against many top 15 caliber fighters, his performances against unranked talent in his division have been nothing short of phenomenal.

Sean O'Malley has a knack for finding his spot and putting opponents to sleep. However, Petr Yan is a pressure fighter who excels in the stand-up game, making this matchup a must-watch come October 22.

