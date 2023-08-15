Chatri Sityodtong says Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘fast’ martial arts progress down to ‘world-class training’ 

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong believes Mark Zuckerberg’s martial arts journey can evolve much quicker than usual, and he points to the Meta CEO’s elite training alongside some of the best in the sport as a backbone to that success.

The lifelong martial artist, who spent a short session on the mats with the billionaire at his home in Lake Tahoe, has been impressed at how Zuckerberg has continuously managed to upgrade his knowledge and skill set.

In just a short period of time, the 39-year-old has showcased a wider range of finishing weapons, participated in competitions, and went on from the world’s richest Brazilian jiu-jitsu white belt to a blue belt.

Amidst the hypothetical ‘battle of the billionaires’ between Zuckerberg and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Sityodtong was asked his thoughts about the former’s fast-growing arsenal in martial arts.

The ONE Championship head honcho told South China Morning Post:

“Even though Mark is only two years into his journey as a martial artist, his progress has been much faster because he trains in a very serious, world-class training environment under Professor Dave Camarillo.”

For starters, Camarillo is a fifth-degree black belt who was a longtime BJJ coach at American Kickboxing Academy. Among his list of students are former MMA world champions Cain Velasquez and Daniel Cormier.

The Guerilla Jiu-Jitsu Academy founder even worked with Keanu Reeves as a fight and stunt coordinator for John Wick: Chapter 4.

Apart from Camarillo, the META CEO has also sharpened his knowledge on the canvas alongside ONE Championship flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci.

By the looks of it, he has a team of world-class coaches prepared to take him to the top of the charts in the martial arts realm. Could he do the same for them in the Metaverse?