The UFC's August 1st card keeps growing with additions every day. Per MMA Junkie, the latest to the growing list is a bantamweight clash between two touted prospects, Luke Sanders and Chris Gutierrez. Luke Sanders will be returning to the UFC octagon after over a year and a half break.

Luke Sanders made his UFC debut back in 2016, quickly getting the attention of most by securing the performance of the night award at his debut. Luke Sanders, however, failed to maintain that momentum as he went on to lose two continuous fights. Luke Sanders narrowly escaped becoming irrelevant by securing a win over Patrick Williams but then lost again. Luke Sanders enters the cage with a record of 13-3, having gone 2-1 in his last 3. This will be an important fight for him as his opponent brings in a lot of credibility behind his name.

Chris Gutierrez will enter the fight on a three-fight losing streak. Unlike Luke Sanders, he failed to make a splash in his debut but has compensated by his performances after the fight to become a relevant force. This is going to be a legit test for Luke Sanders who has gained massive momentum on his side because of his performance of the night win over former division great, Renan Barao.

The fight will be one that bantamweight division should look out for given the winner of the fight does enter the list of contenders in the division who will compete to fight for the title in the coming future. Given the bantamweight division is going to see massive changes in the coming months, this is a great opportunity for both Luke Sanders and Chris Gutierrez. The August 1st UFC Fight Card will also feature Holly Holm returning to the Octagon.

August 1st UFC fight card following addition of Luke Sanders and Chris Gutierrez:

Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana

Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Markus Perez vs. Eric Spicely

Yana Kunitskaya vs. Ketlen Vieira

Trevin Giles vs. Jun Yong Park

Ed Herman vs. Da Un Jung

Randy Brown vs. Vicente Luque

Viviane Araujo vs. Jennifer Maia

Jonathan Martinez vs. Frankie Saenz

