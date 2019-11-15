Christina Breuer considering move to Mixed Martial Arts, but wants to beat Jorina Baars first

German striking sensation, Christina Breuer will have the opportunity to be the first athlete to beat Jorina Baars in a kickboxing match.

As part of ONE Super Series, Breuer and Baars signed with ONE Championship in 2019. Both are scheduled to come face to face in their promotional debut at ONE: AGE OF DRAGONS this Saturday, 16 November at the Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China.

During her career, Breuer trained under the careful supervision and guidance of Said El Hamdaoui in Tiger Gym in Kerpen, Germany. All of her success so far has led her to this point, and when she got the call from ONE Championship, she accepted immediately.

“It has always been my dream to fight for ONE Championship,” Breuer said.

“When the offer came, I accepted it directly. My dream came true.”

Breuer began her journey to become a kickboxing champion at the early age of seven.

“I liked to watch it on television and thought I had to try it,” she said.

Just this year, Breuer added the International Professional Combat Council (IPCC) European Championship under her belt with a victory in September against fellow German, Zana Setzock.

Breuer has been eager to battle her way to the top. She will be given the chance to come face to face with one of the most prodigious competitors to date. Baars, who has a stunning 46-0-3 record which includes her 2014 victory against Cris Cyborg, former UFC World Champion, is one of the most recognizable figures in kickboxing.

Baars is also undefeated.

“I know that I have a very strong opponent,” Breuer said.

“I want to deliver a fair and clean fight. I respect her as an opponent. I think we are going to deliver a good fight.”

To date, Breuer is the first and only female German athlete signed under ONE Championship.

She may be now focused on kickboxing and beating Baars but Breuer could also be a strong future contender for the ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship and ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Championship held by Stamp Fairtex.

She has also not ruled out trying her hand at mixed martial arts in the future.

“At the moment, I want to stay at K1,” Breuer said. “But it is worth considering.”

ONE: AGE OF DRAGONS will present two kickboxing title bouts for the event. Ilias Ennahachi takes on Wang Wenfeng for the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Championship Title. Roman Kryklia and Tarik Khbabez go head-to-head in the co-main event for the inaugural ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship.