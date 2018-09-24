Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
BRAVE News: Cian Cowley extends the contract with Brave CF

Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
News
166   //    24 Sep 2018, 16:28 IST

Conor McGregor Is Arrainged In Brooklyn Criminal Court
Cian Cowley in Brooklyn Criminal Court

What's the story?

SBG prospect, Cian Cowley extended his fight contract with Brave Combat Federation. The welterweight fighter from Straight Blast Gym Ireland had competed at Brave 13 hosted in Belfast. Cowley is also a loyal friend and training partner of MMA's biggest star, the 'Notorious' Conor McGregor.

In case you didn't know...

Cowley, 25, has been charged with one count of misdemeanor assault and one count of criminal mischief in NYC after the UFC 223 melee.McGregor and his teammates had trespassed into Barclays to retaliate the Dagestani fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov after he threatened Conor’s longtime friend and training partner Artem Labov. Conor is free from the legal formalities now and is all set to make Ireland proud.

The Irishman and his squad are literally in a war situation with the Dagestani fighting Squad lead by Khabib. They will face each other on October 6th, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in the Las Vegas. This fight will go into history as the biggest grudge match in combat sports and will most likely be the biggest MMA event of all time.

The heart of the matter

Cowley faced Daniel Olejniczak from Poland in his promotional debut at the Bahrain based global mixed martial arts organization. Cowley won his first fight with the promotion by TKO. Brave Combat Federation had confirmed that Cowley will be competing in an upcoming edition of the promotion. 

Cowley has a 1-1 professional record and was 3-1 as an amateur. The training partner of Conor McGregor has previously been in the corner of multiple SBG Ireland fighters in Brave Combat Federation including former bantamweight title contender, Frans Mlambo.

Most recent details reveal that the Irish welterweight will make his appearance at Brave 18 hosted on 16th November in the Kingdom of Bahrain during the Brave International Combat Week 2018. 

What's next?

Brave Combat Federation is yet to announce his opponent. Brave International Combat Week 2018 will also feature 2018 IMMAF World Championships in which multiple amateur talents from SBG Ireland will be competing. 

Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
Anand Thumbayil is a freelance journalist, specializing in Mixed Martial Arts with Sportskeeda. Anand is also an amateur fighter and a Kalarippayattu practitioner.
