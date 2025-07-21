  • home icon
  Claressa Shields vs. Lani Daniels: Picking the winner for the highly anticipated boxing showdown

Claressa Shields vs. Lani Daniels: Picking the winner for the highly anticipated boxing showdown

By Shehryar Edibam
Modified Jul 21, 2025 16:04 GMT
Claressa Shields (left) is set to face Lani Daniels (right) on July 26. [Images courtesy: @littlecaesarsarena on Instagram]
The Claressa Shields vs. Lani Daniels prediction is here. It provides strategic and tactical insights into the upcoming undisputed women's heavyweight title boxing match. The bout is scheduled to take place at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, on July 26 (Saturday). Shields will aim to successfully defend her undisputed title.

The co-main event features another high-stakes matchup between Samantha Worthington and Victoire Piteau for the vacant WBA women's junior welterweight interim title. So with that being said, who should we expect to get their hand raised on fight night?

#1. Undisputed heavyweight championship: Claressa Shields vs. Lani Daniels

Claressa Shields vs. Lani Daniels is a highly anticipated bout as Shields looks to successfully defend her undisputed heavyweight title. She is an overwhelming betting favorite leading up to the match, as many fans and analysts expect her to get her hand raised on fight night.

Shields is the more polished boxer and will control the pace of the fight. She will force Daniels on her back foot right from the opening bell. Her accurate jabs will prevent her opponent from gaining any kind of momentum. Shields will also target Daniels' body to limit her movement inside the ring.

Daniels will try to stall Shields' momentum and clinch if needed. She will try to steal the rounds with heavy single punches.

The Prediction: Claressa Shields via unanimous decision

#2. Middleweight: Tony Harrison vs. Edward Diaz

The co-headliner between Tony Harrison and Edward Diaz promises to be a great matchup, even though there is no title on the line.

Harrison will aim to use his incredible boxing IQ and establish a strong jab to control distance. He is the smarter boxer and will get the better of exchanges. His evasive footwork will cause Diaz to miss, and before he knows it, Diaz will be down on the scorecards.

Diaz will aim to test the conditioning of the older boxer. He will land in higher volume to the body and unleash a flurry of combination punches if he senses his opponent fading.

The Prediction: Tony Harrison via unanimous decision

The rest of the Claressa Shields vs. Lani Daniels predictions

Winners highlighted in bold

Heavyweight: Pryce Taylor vs. Robert Simms

Super lightweight WBA interim title: Samantha Worthington vs Victoire Piteau

Featherweight: Caroline Veyre vs Licia Boudersa

About the author
Shehryar Edibam

Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.

Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience.

Edited by Shehryar Edibam
