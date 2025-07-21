  • home icon
  Claressa Shields vs. Lani Daniels purses and payouts: How much are the boxers making? Previous and estimated salaries reported

Claressa Shields vs. Lani Daniels purses and payouts: How much are the boxers making? Previous and estimated salaries reported

By Shehryar Edibam
Modified Jul 21, 2025 15:01 GMT
Claressa Shields (left) faces Lani Daniels (right) on July 27. [Images courtesy: @littlecaesarsarena on Instagram]
Claressa Shields (left) faces Lani Daniels (right) on July 27. [Images courtesy: @littlecaesarsarena on Instagram]

The highly anticipated boxing match between Claressa Shields and Lani Daniels is set to go down on July 27 (Saturday) at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, for the undisputed world heavyweight championship.

Shields is one of the most decorated female boxers in the sport's history. She is a two-time Olympic gold winner who turned pro in 2016. Shields has held undisputed titles in three weight classes: middleweight, light middleweight, and heavyweight.

The 30-year-old unified the heavyweight titles in her previous bout against Danielle Perkins earlier this year. She defeated Perkins via unanimous decision and created history by becoming the first ever women's undisputed heavyweight champion. Shields boasts an impressive professional boxing record of 16-0.

Meanwhile, her upcoming opponent, Daniels, previously held the IBF heavyweight title and is the current holder of the IBF light heavyweight title. She sports a professional boxing record of 11-2-2, and scored a unanimous decision victory in her last outing against Bolatito Oluwole.

Claressa Shields vs. Lani Daniels: How much are both boxers expected to earn?

As the Claressa Shields vs. Lani Daniels matchup approaches, fans might be curious about the potential earnings of both boxers. While official payout figures have not been disclosed, calculated estimates can be made based on the boxers' previous earnings.

Shields has established herself as a household name in the boxing world. She claimed to have made around $1.5 million from her previous outing against Perkins. However, other reports suggested that she only earned somewhere around $500,000 from the bout. She did not receive a share of the pay-per-view sales as the fight was offered to DAZN subscribers for free.

On the other hand, no official earning figures are available for Daniels' previous bout against Oluwole. However, she reportedly earned just $4,000 for her first title victory in 2019.

Coming to the upcoming showdown, Shields is expected to make around $1 million, while Daniels may receive around $250,000.

Shehryar Edibam

Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.

Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience.

