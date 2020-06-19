Clay Guida calls out Nate Diaz ahead of UFC return

Clay Guida and Nate Diaz last fought at UFC 94 where Guida won.

Clay Guida is all set to return this weekend and will take on Bobby Green in a much-anticipated lightweight clash.

UFC 237: Penn v Guida

Clay Guida returns to the UFC octagon after a long break. Having last fought in August 2019, the former Strikeforce lightweight champion is all set to return against Bobby Green in a much-anticipated lightweight clash.

However, Clay Guida seems to has some plans well beyond the fight. During the media talks of UFC on ESPN 11, Clay Guida went on to call out former opponent, Nate Diaz. He said that if there was a fight in the future that he was interested in, it was against Nate Diaz. Clay Guida also added that the day UFC stopped protecting Nate Diaz and threw Diaz against him, he would beat him again.

“Some fights I’d love to have in the future, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again and I’ll never back down from this one. Nate Diaz has got it coming to him someday. I beat his ass once, I’ll beat his a** again. If he ever toes the line and they stop protecting him, you know my number, Nate. So, don’t be scared, homie. You know where we are at buddy.”

Nate Diaz suffered his first loss in UFC against Clay Guida at UFC 94. The two had a fantastic bout, which saw them receive a fight of the night bonus. Clay Guida wanting this fight again does sound fun, but for now, his attention should be on Bobby Green.

Clay Guida needs to win his fight this weekend

Clay Guida hasn't had the best run in the UFC for some time now. He in his last fight was submitted under one minute by Jim Miller. If he hopes to fight against someone like Nate Diaz, he simply has to win.

Nate Diaz, on the other hand, seems to have gone well past beyond his that loss to Clay Guida. Currently, on a break, Diaz is 2-2 in his last four. This includes his historic win over UFC star, Conor McGregor, and loss to Jorge Masvidal for the BMF title.

Clay Guida will enter the octagon with a record of 35-19 and his opponent Bobby Green with a record of 25-10. It should be fun to see how the match goes.