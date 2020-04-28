Donald Cerrone

Syndicate MMA head coach John Wood is presently training Donald Cerrone at the latter's ranch in Edgewood, N.M. as UFC 249 - the biggest fight card of 2020, is almost upon us.

In what the promotion is calling a 'prelims main event', Cerrone will be taking on Anthony 'Showtime' Pettis inside the Octagon as both fighters desperately seek a victory; especially Cerrone, who is currently on a three fight losing skid against the top contenders in the lightweight division - Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor.

Cowboy has "revenge" on his mind, says Wood

Speaking to MMA Fighting recently, Wood opened up on how the opportunity for the fight came about and how he got involved in Cowboy's camp for the upcoming clash against Pettis.

“It’s kind of funny how it came about. There were posts or something about the fight, and that he’s fighting Pettis again. He actually hit me up the next day, asked me what I was doing and, obviously, I’ve got a little bit of free time on my hands. I ended up coming out here, doing the thing with him, and helping him out with camp.”

Wood revealed that Cerrone’s mindset is unmatched, and there is absolutely nobody in the organization who is ready to fight as soon as it's offered to him, every single time.

“He’s game, man. I don’t think there’s anyone more in the sport that’s ready to fight whenever you make the phone call. If you told him he had to drive out there tomorrow to do it, he would."

Wood also stated that Cowboy is raring to go and "there’s a little revenge factor" working within him since the disappointing 40-second KO loss against Conor McGregor back in January in the main event of UFC 246. Regardless, Wood promised that we'll get to see a "fired up" Cowboy at UFC 249 who's ready to open up a can of "whoop-a**" come May 9th.

“I think anytime you lose to somebody, there’s always a little revenge factor going into it to try to get that back. That may be in the back of his head. I know right now that he’s fired up. He wants to get back there and he’s definitely been saying and doing the right things. I believe you’re gonna see a fired up Cowboy ready to open up a can of whoop-a**, that’s for sure.”