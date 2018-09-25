UFC News: Cobra Kai backs Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 229

Mercy is for the Weak.

What's the story?

Martin Kove, recognized for his role as the deranged 'Cobra Kai Karate Dojo Sensei' in the Karate Kid film series has some advice for UFC's Superstar, Conor McGregor, and his head coach John Kavanagh ahead of their next fight.

Martin has confirmed that he is a strong supporter of 'Team McGregor' by quoting the iconic 'Cobra Kai' catchphrase on Twitter last night.

In case you didn't know...

Conor McGregor takes on Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in the main event on October 6 live on Pay-Per-View. Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov recently addressed the media together for the first time before UFC 229 in Radio City Music Hall, New York. The Irishman and his squad are literally in a war situation with the Dagestani fighting squad led by Khabib. This fight will go into history as the biggest grudge match in combat sports.

We know you know the answer to this one! Don't let the OG #CobraKai Sensei down because he might but popping up sooner than you think! #CobraKai @MartinKove #TriviaThursday pic.twitter.com/KYfnepzgIU — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) May 3, 2018

Cobra Kai is a comedy-drama series based on The 'Karate Kid' movie franchise. It takes place 34 years after the original film and follows a "down-and-out Johnny Lawrence, who seeks redemption by reopening the infamous 'Cobra Kai karate dojo', reigniting his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso, who has been struggling to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of his mentor, Mr. Miyagi. Martin Kove, who plays Kreese John, appears on the final episode to bring Cobra Kai back on top again.

The heart of the matter

The 'Cobra Kai' is famous for its notoriety. They strongly believe that "Mercy is for the Weak". In the movie, Cobra Kai Sensai tells his student to "Sweep the Leg" (An illegal method used by the Cobra-Kais) before his most important fight, to hurt the opponent and remove him from the tournament. Martin who acted the Sensai's role has the same words for 'The Notorious' before facing the undefeated Dagestani.

YES SEN-SEI — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) September 25, 2018

The SBG Sensai, John Kavanagh was fast to approve the words of wisdom from the Cobra Kai Sensai. After which, Martin responded by saying "No Mercy", his Iconic catchphrase from the movie 'Karate Kid'.

Well my 41yr old self not really believing it either. — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) September 25, 2018

What's next?

McGregor hasn’t contested in a professional fight after losing the money fight with Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas. He will make his long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon on October 6 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This will be Khabib's first title defense since beating Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 and becoming the UFC Lightweight Champion.