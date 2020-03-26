Colby Covington believes Jorge Masvidal is afraid to fight Kamaru Usman; Proposes rematch against The Nigerian Nightmare

Colby Covington believes Jorge Masvidal won't stand a chance against Kamaru Usman inside the Octagon.

The outspoken welterweight intends to get another crack at the reigning champ.

Colby Covington

Colby Covington believes that his former friend Jorge Masvidal does not stand a chance against the reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and that is exactly why he “overpriced himself” in order to avoid the contest by any means.

Covington faced Usman in the headliner of UFC 245 and got finished in the fifth and final round of the fight, and was also hospitalized after getting his jaw broken by a devastating right hand from 'The Nigerian Nightmare' during the fight.

The outspoken welterweight intends to get another crack at the champ but if rumors are to believed, it is Masvidal who will challenge Usman for the title up next. Speaking on the prospect of his friend turned foe fighting Usman on MMA Fighting’s Eurobash podcast, Covington said that Gamebred has two options.

“Either take the a**-whooping from Marty and get exposed, or he needs to sit the f**k back and let the big boys play at the top of the mountain.”

When asked if he thinks the Masvidal vs. Usman fight will actually take place, Covington said that Masvidal is going to overprice himself out of the fight because he is scared of going up against wrestlers.

“I said that journeyman Jorge Masvidal, AKA ‘The Street Judas’ is going to overprice himself out of the fight, he don’t want to fight Marty Fakenewsman [Usman]. He doesn’t want to fight anyone that can wrestle him because he can’t wrestle.”

Covington said that though Masvidal believes that he deserves a pay-day as big as Conor McGregor receives, he simply isn't on the same level as the charismatic Irishman. If that fight doesn't go down for some reason, Covington says he should get a rematch against Usman.

“He wants the Conor fight and he thinks he deserves Conor money - he doesn’t and he’s not a Conor-level fighter. He needs to get over that, get out there and either get beaten by Marty and get exposed, which I don’t think he’s going to show up for, so sit the f*ck back and let the big boys play, and that’s me against Marty Fakenewsman - round two.”