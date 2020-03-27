Colby Covington, Dominick Reyes, Valentina Shevchenko and other UFC fighters react to Jon Jones' arrest
- Jon Jones somehow manages to get himself into a mess time and time again.
- The likes of Colby Covington, Ben Askren and Michael Chiesa posted some hilarious tweets in reaction to the arrest.
When it comes to his personal life, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones somehow manages to get himself into a mess time and time again. Jones has had his fair share of legal troubles in the past and he finds himself in a rut once again as the fighter was arrested on Thursday morning for multiple charges, including aggravated DWI (driving while intoxicated) and negligent use of firearms in his hometown, Albuquerque.
MMA Fighting reported that Jones was arrested at 1 a.m. local time and has been released from custody but he has to appear in court on April 8 for a bond arraignment hearing. The charges filed on Jones are that of DWI, negligent use of a firearm, possession of an open container and driving with no proof of insurance.
As reported by KOAT, the police officers heard gunshots and rushed to the spot to find a vehicle in which Jones was on the driver's seat. On initial inquiry, Jones denied any knowledge of gunshots being fired.
According to the police officers, the light heavyweight champ was found in an inebriated state and accepted that he was drunk driving. He was then made to undergo sobriety tests which he failed. The breathalyzer test results showed that Jones' blood had alcohol percentage twice that of the permissible limit.
The MMA community reacted to the arrest on social media and while most of them aimed digs at the fighter's messed up personal life, some offered their sympathies. Here's a look at how MMA athletes, fans and journalists reacted to Jones' arrest on social media:
Also check out Diego Sanchez's irate reaction on Twitter concerning Jones' arrest.