Colby Covington, Dominick Reyes, Valentina Shevchenko and other UFC fighters react to Jon Jones' arrest

Jon Jones somehow manages to get himself into a mess time and time again.

The likes of Colby Covington, Ben Askren and Michael Chiesa posted some hilarious tweets in reaction to the arrest.

Jon Jones

When it comes to his personal life, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones somehow manages to get himself into a mess time and time again. Jones has had his fair share of legal troubles in the past and he finds himself in a rut once again as the fighter was arrested on Thursday morning for multiple charges, including aggravated DWI (driving while intoxicated) and negligent use of firearms in his hometown, Albuquerque.

MMA Fighting reported that Jones was arrested at 1 a.m. local time and has been released from custody but he has to appear in court on April 8 for a bond arraignment hearing. The charges filed on Jones are that of DWI, negligent use of a firearm, possession of an open container and driving with no proof of insurance.

As reported by KOAT, the police officers heard gunshots and rushed to the spot to find a vehicle in which Jones was on the driver's seat. On initial inquiry, Jones denied any knowledge of gunshots being fired.

According to the police officers, the light heavyweight champ was found in an inebriated state and accepted that he was drunk driving. He was then made to undergo sobriety tests which he failed. The breathalyzer test results showed that Jones' blood had alcohol percentage twice that of the permissible limit.

The MMA community reacted to the arrest on social media and while most of them aimed digs at the fighter's messed up personal life, some offered their sympathies. Here's a look at how MMA athletes, fans and journalists reacted to Jones' arrest on social media:

See, there’s no need to panic. The world’s still perfectly normal. https://t.co/YuWyN0MukI — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) March 26, 2020

So sad the modern world is all about hype!

Now many people starting to insult Jon Jones without knowing his real situation!

Fighting on the same card , I could see he is kind and noble man !

Him being in all that difficult times - he will be back Stronger ! 💪🏻 — Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) March 26, 2020

For the life of me I can’t figure out why he doesn’t hire a buddy and pay him $50k a year to be his driver https://t.co/VcTyztKiVG — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) March 26, 2020

This guy again 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ WOW guess what nothing gonna happens again! Wow what a shame! — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) March 26, 2020

At least he was drinking Recuerdo 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) March 26, 2020

don’t send him to jail he won’t learn his lesson, lock him in a cage with me instead. https://t.co/W1Gp6PrVR3 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) March 26, 2020

Thiago Santos (@TMarretaMMA) calls for title fight with Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) following Jon Jones arrest. #UFC https://t.co/HGnAiB56cA — BJ Penn (@bjpenndotcom) March 27, 2020

And here's Dana White's reaction when asked about Jon Jones: pic.twitter.com/Rf5mN2hWRA — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) March 26, 2020

Directly across the street from where Jon Jones was arrested. pic.twitter.com/xYIXPilmMD — Suzanne Davis (@SoozieCuzie) March 26, 2020

This moment came to mind today. March 2016, the last thing the judge told Jon Jones when he left court that day in Albuquerque, after taking a plea deal on multiple charges. pic.twitter.com/dDxvEWGuuk — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 26, 2020

And no, I didn't post this to suggest Jones's career will be greatly impacted by today's news, but it suggests the courts are awarer of, and possibly ready to take into account, his past when determining action. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 26, 2020

In the last twenty four hours:



Ashlee Evans Smith has been caught on camera stealing medical supplies



Jon Jones has been arrested for driving around drunk while bustin caps at cactuses 🌵



Mike Perry posted video of him knocking out a civilian in the streets



God bless MMA. — MacMally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) March 26, 2020

Also check out Diego Sanchez's irate reaction on Twitter concerning Jones' arrest.