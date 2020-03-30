Colby Covington explains how the feud with Joanna Jedrzejczyk started

Some of the things Covington has said about his teammates in the past are absolutely disrespectful

Covington detailed how his beef with Jedrzejczyk started in the first place

'Chaos' and Joanna

Dan Lambert's ban on trash-talking between teammates may seem a tad harsh to many but given Colby Covington's antics, one has to admit that the UFC welterweight didn't leave him another choice. Some of the things Covington has said about his teammates in the past are absolutely disrespectful; especially what he said about former UFC women's strawweight champion, Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

In an interview on MMA Fighting’s Eurobash podcast which took place before the implementation of the ban, Covington detailed how his beef with Jedrzejczyk started in the first place.

The outspoken fighter said that it all began after she made flirtatious advances towards him and he turned her down. Covington said that the former champ didn't quite match his 'standards' which is why he rejected her and that hurt Joanna's feelings. Covington even called her 'ugly'.

“There was never a problem. I never said anything about Joanna, I never looked at her wrong or anything. She tried to flirt with me, and I wasn’t giving her the time of day because, let’s be honest, I have standards, and she just doesn’t fit those standards. I’m too busy to waste my time on some ugly woman from Poland or whatever.”

“Chaos” also said that Jedrzejczyk isn't a good person because she thinks she's better than everyone else and buys into her own hype. Although it is a bit weird coming from Covington who is known to rate himself highly.

"She wants to come and hate me and make me look like the bad guy, but everyone knows that Joanna is not a good person. She believes in her own hype, she thinks she’s better than life. Nobody is better than anybody."