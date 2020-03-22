Colby Covington fires nasty shots at Jorge Masvidal and Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Although he recently buried the hatchet with Dustin Poirier, if anyone thinks that Colby Covington is looking to change his ways, they are mistaken. The outspoken UFC welterweight extended the olive branch to Poirier but when it comes to his former roommate Jorge Masvidal, 'Chaos' is unwilling to budge.

He also chose to stick with his opinion on former UFC women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk, claiming that she's "washed up".

In a recent interaction with Submission Radio, Covington revealed that he still dislikes former teammate Masvidal as much as he used to and clarified that he will not change his stance on the matter, referring to 'Gamebred' as a 'journeyman'.

“What’s my message to Jorge ‘Journeyman’ Jorge Masvidal a.k.a. ‘Street Judas,’ the guy who tried to stab me in the back for money and business? You got your 10 seconds of fame. They’re up. You hit lightning in a bottle. But let’s look at your record, buddy. You got double digit losses on your record. You’re a mediocre fighter. Stop acting like you’re so great, you ain’t great." (H/T MMA Fighting)

Covington also said that he is open to fighting Masvidal inside the Octagon but the latter apparently doesn't want to fight him because he knows Covington would "rearrange his face".

“If you want to get embarrassed in front of the world, let’s do it, because Jorge keeps talking about wanting to fight in the streets. If we fight in the UFC octagon I’m gonna break your jaw, I’m gonna rearrange your face, and the UFC will cover your medical bills. But he doesn’t want to fight me in the octagon, he knows better than that.”

The Covington-Masvidal feud is a classic friends-turned-foes story and it has garnered a lot of attention because nothing sells like bad blood in the fight game. But somehow, a booking between the pair has never materialized.

Covington went on to fight reigning champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 245 while Masvidal fought Stockton's very own Nate Diaz for the 'BMF' title at UFC 244.

Covington had some choice words for Jedrzejczyk. He said that no one cares about the former strawweight queen anymore and that she is well past her prime.

Covington revealed that he bet money on the fact that Joanna would lose against Zhang Weili at UFC 248 and he bought a brand new wrist-watch from the money he got.

“And as far as Joanna Jedrzejczyk, you know, she’s washed-up, nobody cares about her. Look at her face. She got her face rearranged, and I called it. In the beginning of the week, the week before her fight, I put a video saying, hey guys, Joanna wants an apology from me, so here I am for my apology. Joanna, I’m sorry. I’m sorry that you had to get your face rearranged and everybody’s going to get rich at mybookie.ag. And that’s exactly what happened, I got rich.”