Colby Covington officially apologizes and makes amends with Dustin Poirier

Colby Covington previously made harsh remarks at Dustin Poirier, angering the former Interim Champion.

Covington has publicly apologized and buried the hatchet with 'The Diamond'.

Kamaru Usman v Colby Covington

Colby Covington's popularity, or lack thereof, is well known. His trash talk has made him the most unpopular fighter in the UFC and his loss to Kamaru Usman certainly hasn't humbled him as much as one would think.

However, he seems to have made amends with a teammate who he highly upset - Dustin Poirier. The Diamond had some choice words or Covington after hearing his criticism and it's taken a few months, but Covington decided to make amends and apologize to Dustin Poirier. He spoke to MMA Junkie and said:

“I want to make a little apology; I got out of line yesterday. I can be a bigger man and admit when I’m wrong, and I broke a promise of Dan Lambert, and I feel extremely ashamed of myself doing that. I thought that – you know I was caught in the moment, and I got caught off guard with a question yesterday when asked about Dustin Poirier, and I kind of regret it. I wish I didn’t go so hard on him.

He said that they're in different weight classes and he wants to focus on what's ahead of him:

“He’s a teammate, he’s a friend now, we have no personal beef anymore. It’s just business, and everything needs to keep calm and good at American Top Team, and I don’t want any more issues with that. I just want to move on. He’s a different weight class, and I’m going to focus on what’s important and what’s ahead of me and that’s either ‘Marty Fakenewsman,’ ‘Journeyman’ Jorge Masvidal or ‘Tyquil’ Woodley.”

He also praised Dan Lambert for his ability to make sure that it's all business in the gym while they're training. To further his apology and make it public, he even posted a photo of him and Poirier:

While that 'rivalry' seems to be done, many hope that he has a clash with his former best friend Jorge Masvidal. The story writes itself and if Masvidal can capture the Welterweight Championship later this year, then a fight with Covington might be inevitable.