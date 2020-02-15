Colby Covington on his next fight; why he thinks Jorge Masvidal won't face Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman v Colby Covington

Colby Covington is still waiting for his rematch against Kamaru Usman. When speaking to BJPENN.com Radio, the former Interim Welterweight Champion revealed why he doesn't expect the fight between Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman to happen at International Fight Week:

“I mean, I think the plan is pretty clear, I wait for my rematch because that’s what I rightfully deserve. I don’t think it’s going to come to fruition because I think Journeyman Jorge Masvidal AKA Street Judas—If you guys know who Judas is from the Bible—he’s not going to sign the dotted line because he’s going to want to wait for that Conor fight. He’s going to want to wait for big money fights. He’s not going to want to fight Marty Fake Newsman and risk losing all the hype that he has, because that’s all Journeymen Jorge Masvidal is right now, hype.”

He then laid the verbal smackdown on Masvidal:

“Let me tell you that he hit lightning in a bottle. Big f**king deal. The dude’s got 15 f**king losses on his record. He sucks at f**king fighting.

He continued by calling him a dirtbag and a s**t person and said that he knows it because he's lived with him. He said that there's a reason why his family doesn't talk to him anymore and that when Masvidal doesn't sign on the dotted line, he [Covington] will get the rematch.

When asked about an alternate scenario where the fight does happen, Covington said that he's still young and will wait for the winner and fight them. He bragged about his achievements and concluded by saying:

I’m the People’s Champ for a reason, so give the people what they want. Give them the gift of Colby for the UFC Welterweight Championship.”

It's going to be interesting to see what happens when Covington gets back in the mix later this year. In the main event of UFC 245, he proved without a shadow of a doubt that he's the second-best Welterweight on the planet. Until the TKO by Kamaru Usman, Covington was close to the reigning Champion on the scorecards.