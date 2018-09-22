UFC News: Colby Covington reacts to CM Punk racism claims

CM Punk and Colby Covington continue to take shots at one another

What's the story?

Spaeking to Fightful, Colby Covington has responded to CM Punk's highly charged claims that Covington is a "racist." Of Punk, Covington stated:

"This is coming from a guy who stole all his moves from KENTA. He's a fake mother**cker, you can't believe a thing that comes out of his mouth. I didn't hear those remarks. I don't pay attention to someone who is irrelevant to MMA. Don't use my name to get notoriety and clout in the MMA world because you're a joke. You're 0-2 in the UFC against two bums they had to bring in. CM Punk should stick to his little bull**it, and leave the prime time to me."

In case you didn't know...

CM Punk had earlier spoken to MMA commentator, Ariel Helwani on Helwani's MMA Show to say that:

"I get what Colby (Covington) is doing, but it's racist. Anything to do with racism is bullshit. Colby is targeting the lowest common denominator but it's not clever,”

Punk was referring to Covington's defending of the more controversial views of American President, Donald Trump. Covington is also know to be a frequent visitor to the White House.

CM Punk - Made some bold claims regarding Colby Covington

The heart of the matter

The pair's comments are unfortunate and needless. Punk had no reason to pass comment publicly on largely unsubstantiated claims regarding Covington's supposed personal views, regardless of his own feelings towards them.

Also, Covington, for his part, had no need to respond. There will likely never be an MMA fight between the two men given Covington's status as one of the top Welterweight's in the world and Punk unlikely to fight in UFC again, after decisive losses in both of his bouts in the promotion.

What's next?

Covington likely has a upcoming match-up with Tyron Woodley to unify the Welterweight Championship in his next UFC bout while Punk's MMA future is uncertain. Who knows if this is the end of the pair's war of words, however.