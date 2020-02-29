Colby Covington says he wants to fight 50 Cent in a boxing match, responds to Rosie O'Donnell

Colby Covington

In his last Octagon outing, the main event of UFC 245, Colby Covington suffered a brutal defeat against Kamaru Usman. It was a dramatic match, and the result prevented Covington from capturing the UFC Welterweight Championship.

UFC 245 Usman v Covington

In the wake of Convington's loss, he was blasted by rapper 50 Cent; the former interim UFC Welterweight Champion was even accused of being racist. Well-known actress Rosie O'Donnell also followed up on 50 Cent's comments, and claimed that she enjoyed 'Chaos' "limp out with a broken jaw".

In response to O'Donnell and 50 Cent, Covington stated that he was willing to fight the rapper in a celebrity charity boxing match and that he was ready to put 1 million dollars on the line.

“50 Cent? The guy was hit eight times and that’s his claim to fame ‘oh I was hit eight times and that couldn’t put me down’. If he gets hit one time by me, he’ll never get back up. There’s one guy who got his jaw wired shut and it wasn’t me. It was 50 Cent. He’s a little b*tch.

I want to fight 50 Cent next. I think we should do a celebrity charity boxing match. I’ll put up $1 million of my dollars and it’s going to go straight to the troops. He’s a broke b*tch so he probably doesn’t have a million dollars but he can go as one of his f*cking sponsors to put it up and we can do this."

Covington further criticized O'Donnell and took shots at her career, saying that she "hasn't done s*%t".

You can check out Covington's interview with MMA Fighting on this link.